Barrhead Travel launches Book Human campaign to promote use of travel experts

GLASGOW, Scotland, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading UK travel group, Barrhead Travel, has launched its hero campaign for the travel industry's Turn of Year 2022 period. The campaign, titled, "Book Human, Book Barrhead Travel" aims to focus on the downfalls of booking with automated online search engines while celebrating the personal touch that a travel expert offers.

The campaign, which was first trailed by parent company Internova Travel Group in the US market last year, soft-launched across social media and storefronts at the beginning of January with paid online activity, TV and targeted social advertising launching this week.

The television advert will debut on STV this February before landing nationally across a targeted programmatic campaign later this year.

The video-led creative features an alternate reality where an AI-powered robot plans "dream" holidays.

"We grew up in a world where technology was supposed to make life better for us," said Brent Rivard, Chief Marketing Officer for Internova Travel Group, "but that was not the case when the pandemic hit. Individuals and families were left stranded with cancellations and no way to secure refunds. That was the tension and the insight for the Book Human campaign, and from there, the strategy became quite simple, which is to deposition technology in favour of a human travel advisor."

Barrhead Travel say the provocative creative is designed to make consumers sit up and rethink how they book their travel plans. They hope the juxtaposition of the content will encourage prospective holidaymakers to turn to their local travel agent.

Jacqueline Dobson, President of Barrhead Travel, said:

"We must make 2022 the year of the travel expert and that means using our marketing resources to cut through the noise and convince as many customers as possible to choose to book with a reputable travel agent.

"Our Book Human campaign illustrates the impersonal experience you could expect booking with a faceless online booking tool. As our campaign highlights, an online algorithm simply cannot match the first-hand knowledge or reassurances that our trained advisers can. AI can facilitate your booking, but it doesn't care about the customer, nor can it provide exceptional service, advice or support.

"Online technologies can enhance our services, but it will never be a replacement for the expertise that a knowledgeable travel adviser can offer.

During the pandemic, consumers have become more aware of the importance of issues such as financial protection and reputable advice. The travel landscape has changed and those who previously relied on online booking tools alone are now transitioning back to a people-first service. Dobson said she believes that despite starting the year with challenges, that the resurgence of the travel expert would support industry recovery.

"I am optimistic that there is significant opportunity for agents this year, particularly now that testing rules have relaxed and confidence to travel is growing. People like people - and there is no better industry placed to promote human interaction than travel where recommendations, personal travel tales and assurances are intrinsic to the booking experience."

About Barrhead Travel?

Since it was founded in 1975, Barrhead Travel has expanded from a traditional 'bucket and spade' travel agent to a multi-faceted travel group offering bespoke holidays to all corners of the globe, running an in-house training facility, employing specialist consultants providing expert advice in areas such as long haul, cruise, and touring holidays, and promoting youth employment through its apprenticeship scheme.

Its network of stores span across over 85 locations throughout the UK.??The company has won many awards over the years, the most recent including Best Touring and Adventure Travel Agency and has been named Best Travel Agency in Scotland for 20 years running.??

The? Barrhead Travel Stress Free Guarantee ?means holidays are fully financially protected and offer customers extra peace of mind when holidaying abroad with access to 24/7 support services.??

Barrhead Travel is a brand of Travel Leaders Group, a division of Internova Travel Group.

About Internova Travel Group

Internova Travel Group is one of the largest travel services companies in the world with a collection of leading brands delivering high-touch, personal travel expertise to leisure and corporate clients. Internova manages leisure, business and franchise firms through a portfolio of distinctive divisions. Internova represents more than 62,000 travel advisors in over 6,000 company-owned and affiliated locations predominantly in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, with a presence in more than 80 countries.

