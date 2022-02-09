Anzeige
Mittwoch, 09.02.2022
Dow Jones News
09.02.2022 | 12:10
VVV Resources Limited (VVV)

VVV Resources Limited (VVV) VVV Resources Limited: Result of AGM 09-Feb-2022 / 10:36 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

9 February 2022

VVV RESOURCES LIMITED

("Company")

RESULT OF AGM

VVV Resources Limited (AQSE: VVV), quoted on the AQSE Growth Market, is pleased to announce that at the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") held on 4 February 2022, all resolutions were duly passed.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

For further information please contact: 

The Company 
                    +44 (0) 78 1002 0471 
Lester Kemp 
 
 
AQSE Growth Market Corporate Adviser: 
Peterhouse Capital Limited 
Guy Miller/Mark Anwyl         +44 (0) 20 7469 0936

ISIN:     VGG9404A1030 
Category Code: RAG 
TIDM:     VVV 
LEI Code:   213800OEUSH43X859D83 
Sequence No.: 142017 
EQS News ID:  1278600 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 09, 2022 05:37 ET (10:37 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
