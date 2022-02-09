DJ VVV Resources Limited: Result of AGM

VVV Resources Limited (VVV) VVV Resources Limited: Result of AGM 09-Feb-2022 / 10:36 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

9 February 2022

VVV RESOURCES LIMITED

("Company")

RESULT OF AGM

VVV Resources Limited (AQSE: VVV), quoted on the AQSE Growth Market, is pleased to announce that at the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") held on 4 February 2022, all resolutions were duly passed.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

For further information please contact:

The Company +44 (0) 78 1002 0471 Lester Kemp AQSE Growth Market Corporate Adviser: Peterhouse Capital Limited Guy Miller/Mark Anwyl +44 (0) 20 7469 0936

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: VGG9404A1030 Category Code: RAG TIDM: VVV LEI Code: 213800OEUSH43X859D83 Sequence No.: 142017 EQS News ID: 1278600 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1278600&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 09, 2022 05:37 ET (10:37 GMT)