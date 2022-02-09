SeekOps Inc., the technology innovator whose best-in-class sensors and actionable analytics deliver accurate methane emissions quantification, and Flylogix, provider of record-breaking long-range Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) have expanded their strategic partnership.

For the past two years, the SeekOps/Flylogix team have conducted multiple successful emissions surveys on the United Kingdom Continental Shelf (UKCS). Sponsored by the Net Zero Technology Centre (NZTC), the team demonstrated top-down methane emissions measurements safely and efficiently for a number of remote offshore platforms, highlighting an industry-best minimum detection level of 2.5 kg/hr. Both companies are now building upon the validation of those surveys to expand coverage across the rest of the UKCS, as well as exclusively deploying UAV missions to the Norwegian Continental Shelf and the Dutch and Danish sectors of the North Sea.

Iain Cooper, CEO at SeekOps said: "With their proven capabilities to effectively deploy our unique sensor consistently, repeatedly, and cost-effectively on facilities for bp, TotalEnergies, Shell, Equinor, TAQA and Harbour Energy, we are very excited to extend our collaboration into a wider range of territories, enabling more operators and assets to accurately quantify and report their emissions as they move toward satisfying the requirements of the Oil and Gas Methane Partnership (OGMP) 2.0 framework. We already have plenty of flights scheduled this year, and we look forward to jointly helping our customers in their decarbonisation efforts."

Charles Tavner, Executive Chairman at Flylogix said: "When it comes to emissions, you can't manage what you can't measure. And so SeekOps' ability to quantify the invisible, and our use of long-range unmanned systems to change the paradigm on collecting data in remote environments with minimum personnel or operational disruption is a potential game-changer for the energy industry. Delivering business-critical information from remote environments is what Flylogix was founded to do, and so it has been a real privilege to work in partnership with a similarly pioneering organisation such as SeekOps."

Notes

SeekOps

SeekOps Inc. deploys advanced sensor technology to detect, localize, and quantify natural gas emissions through integrated drone-based systems. SeekOps latest SeekIR sensors allow business and industry to meet rigorous operational and regulatory demands while safeguarding resources. SeekOps are headquartered in Austin, Texas, with a European office in Aberdeen.

Flylogix

At Flylogix, we are bringing together artificial intelligence, satellite communication and low-cost electronics to develop a new generation of smaller, more efficient, unmanned aircraft. We use these to transform remote operations, dramatically reducing carbon emissions, improving safety and providing new cost-effective solutions. Flylogix is a privately-owned business founded in 2015, and based in Fareham, UK.

