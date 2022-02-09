Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 09.02.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Strong Buy! Heute bei 5,05 - aber schon bald bei 31,80?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1W5SA ISIN: US9224751084 Ticker-Symbol: VEE 
Tradegate
08.02.22
21:52 Uhr
202,90 Euro
-0,30
-0,15 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VEEVA SYSTEMS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VEEVA SYSTEMS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
203,10204,9013:43
203,10204,9013:43
PR Newswire
09.02.2022 | 13:04
91 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Veeva Systems: More than 300 Fast-Growing Biopharmas Set the Stage for Launch Success with Veeva Vault PromoMats

Marketing operations, brand, and regulatory teams speed time-to-market by ramping up compliant digital content with faster creation and reviews

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hundreds of pharmaceutical and biotech companies are standardizing content operations on Veeva Vault PromoMats to build a foundation for effective go-to-market and launch execution. With over 300 emerging and mid-size Vault PromoMats customers globally, more than 150 emerging European companies have adopted the commercial content platform to simplify medical, legal, and regulatory (MLR) review and digital asset management (DAM).

Veeva Systems

"Emerging biopharmas are achieving astounding breakthroughs in science and healthcare," said Ian Hale, vice president of strategy for commercial content at Veeva Europe. "We're proud to collaborate with innovative, high-growth companies to deliver flexible, compliant content solutions that grow with them and drive efficiencies across their complete commercialization process."

With healthcare professionals (HCPs) now interacting across a growing number of channels, startup biopharmas need to generate more digital content, faster than ever. As they innovate to develop most new specialty treatments and launch products amidst greater competition, it is crucial to get the right content to HCPs quickly so they can help patients make informed decisions about their health.

Vault PromoMats improves visibility, control, and compliance throughout the digital content supply chain. It helps eliminate the need to move, duplicate, and manage assets across multiple systems, providing much-needed relief to smaller, agile companies whose key stakeholders carry the weight of multiple roles.

Here's what emerging life sciences organizations are saying about Vault PromoMats:

"To deliver great customer experiences with content, we should be able to provide what the customer wants when they want it, and where they want it. We have set out to replace the traditional 'push to consumer' content model with a customer-centric engagement one, using Veeva PromoMats," said Mubasher Hassan, global head of content management at Grünenthal.

"While companies tend to produce a lot of material, making that digital content available for reuse is a huge challenge. The key is better processes, better governance, and better digital asset management. This is all possible with a modular content strategy," he added.

"We wanted a system that was suitable for every country but didn't have to be overly customized. Vault PromoMats gives us the global collaboration and automated audit trails we need, while gaining the flexibility to adapt to edge cases as they arise," said Agnès Keltie, compliance manager, global medical affairs, Norgine.

Emerging companies can learn more at veeva.com/eu/vault-promomats-emerging-pharma/.

Additional Information
For more on Veeva Vault PromoMats, visit: veeva.com/eu/PromoMats
Connect with Veeva on LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/veeva-systems
Follow @veeva_eu on Twitter: twitter.com/veeva_eu

About Veeva Systems
Veeva is the global leader in cloud software for the life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 1,000 customers, ranging from the world's largest pharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. As a Public Benefit Corporation, Veeva is committed to balancing the interests of all stakeholders, including customers, employees, shareholders, and the industries it serves. For more information, visit veeva.com/eu.

Contact:


Deivis Mercado
Veeva Systems
925-226-8821
deivis.mercado@veeva.com

Kiran May
Veeva Systems
+44-203-934-6384
kiran.may@veeva.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1488285/Veeva_Systems_Logo.jpg

VEEVA SYSTEMS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.