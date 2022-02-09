Brandessence Market Research And Consulting Private Limited: At 9.2% CAGR, Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market to hit $135.90 Billion by 2028, Globally, says Brandessence Market Research

LONDON, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Brandessence Market Research, Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market size reached USD 73.39 Billion in 2021. The Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market is growing at robust CAGR of 9.2%, and reach size of USD 135.90 Billion by end of Forecast 2028.

Increasing demand for electrification in vehicles and proliferation of electric vehicles worldwide, rising number of government initiatives to support semiconductor industry and growing application of in the manufacturing of consumer electronics, such as smartphones, tablets and laptops are some of the major factors driving the growth of the Global Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market

Get Sample of Report@ https://brandessenceresearch.com/requestSample/PostId/1843

Scope of The Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market Report:

Semiconductor manufacturing equipment (SME) is used in perchance the most multifarious and advanced manufacturing process in the world, the production of semiconductor devices. Semiconductors, such as microprocessors and memory devices, are used in a extensive variety of manufactured products, including special computers, telecommunications equipment, and many common consumer electronics goods. The technology used in this equipment is continually being improved because of consumer demand for higher performing semiconductors. The semiconductor industry is vast and possesses a several range of applications. Semiconductor manufacturing equipment is a vital component for carrying out fabrication processes. Semiconductor manufacturing is a difficult process and requires a high-quality fab facility. Semiconductor manufacturing equipment has a wide range of applications in the manufacturing of products for various industries such as automotive, electronics, robotics, etc.

Covid-19 has shown a severe impact on the growth of the semiconductor manufacturing equipment market. The Covid-19 pandemic has rigorously affected the acceptance of semiconductor manufacturing equipment by the automotive, industrial, and consumer electronics areas owing to the temporary shutdown of manufacturing services in the first half of 2020. In early 2020, the source chain for the semiconductor industry was severely impacted attributed to extended lockdowns imposed by governments and regulatory bodies across the globe. This factor has severely delayed the market potential for semiconductor manufacturing equipment providers. In the second half of 2020, the response for desktop/PCs, laptops, tablets, as well as smartphones witnessed a fast increase due to the increasing work-from-home scenario. A growing response for consumer electronic goods across the North America and APAC regions during the pandemic is set to support the business development of semiconductor manufacturing equipment vendors.

Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Companies Focusing In this Report:

Tokyo Electron

LAM Research

ASML

Applied Materials

KLA-Tencor

Screen Semiconductor Solutions

Hitachi High Technologies

Nikon

Hitachi Kokusai

ASM International

CSUN Manufacturing

Kenmec Mechanical Engineering

Mirle Automation

Gallant Precision Machining (GPM)

Usun Technology

Contrel Semiconductor Technology

And More

Global Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market Segmentation

By Front-end Equipment:

Lithography

Wafer Surface Conditioning

Deposition

Cleaning

Others

By Back-end Equipment:

Assembly and Packaging

Dicing

Bonding

Metrology

Testing

By Fab Facility Equipment:

Automation

Chemical Control

Gas Control

Others

By Product:

Memory

Foundry

Logic

MPU

Discrete

Analog, MEMS, and Others

By Dimension:

2D

5D

3D

By Supply Chain Participant:

OSAT Companies

IDM Firms

Foundries

Recent Development:

News: Lam Introduced Plasma Etch Technology for Semiconductor Manufacturers

In March 2020; Lam Research announced newly designed plasma etch technology and system solution based on Sensi.i platform. The new technology aids the chipmakers with extendibility and advanced functionality for future generation. Some of the other benefits offered by Sensi.i platform are space-saving architecture, ability to identify patterns and trends, and capture and analyze data among others.

Get Methodology @ https://brandessenceresearch.com/requestMethodology/PostId/1843

Reginal Analysis:

Geographically, Asia Pacific is expected to witness a fastest growth in the global semiconductor manufacturing equipment market. For instance; in October 2021, the Japanese Government declared a subsidy of 800 billion yen to TSMC and Sony for the joint production of a semiconductor factory in Western Japan. The new plant will concentration on manufacturing semiconductors in the range of 22 nm to 28 nm and the production is predicted to be completed by 2024. The innovative plat will create high response for new front-end & back-end equipment.

Increasing number of government initiatives to support the semiconductor industry in the North America & Asia Pacific is also supplementing the growth of the semiconductor manufacturing equipment market. According to the India Electronics & Semiconductor Association, the Indian electronic system design and manufacturing (ESDM) market will grow from US$ 76 billion in 2013 to US$ 400 billion by 2020 as well as according to the India brand equity foundation (IBEF), in the union budget 2017-18, the government of India increased the allocation for incentive schemes like the modified special incentive package scheme (M-SIPS) and the electronic development fund (EDF) to Rs 745 crore (US$ 111 million) for providing a boost to the semiconductor as well as the electronics manufacturing industry.

North America region is expected to show a significant growth in the semiconductor manufacturing equipment market within the forecast period. Semiconductors are mostly used in the manufacturing of consumer electronics, such as smartphones, tablets and laptops these aspects will help increase the value of the market in this region. In the 2021 fiscal year, HP Inc. generated 63.5 billion U.S. dollars in revenue, up 12 percent from the previous year period.

On Special Requirement Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market Report is also available for below region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Spain

Sweden

Netherland

Turkey

Switzerland

Belgium

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

South Korea

Japan

China

India

Australia

Philippines

Singapore

Malaysia

Thailand

Indonesia

Rest Of APAC



Latin America

Mexico

Colombia

Brazil

Argentina

Peru

Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

South Africa

Rest Of MEA

Get Full Access of all Report: https://brandessenceresearch.com/semiconductor/semiconductor-manufacturing-equipment-market-growth

Related Reports:

Electronic Skin Market 2022 By Type (Robotic Device, Prosthetics, Others ), Global Electronic Skin Market: By Application (Periodic Healthcare Monitoring, Wearable Technology , Clinic , Others) Forecast To 2027

Semiconductor Services Market 2022 By Type Of Services (Automation Platform, Protocol Validation Services, IC Evaluation Kit Design, Production Test Engineering , Others ), By Application (Semiconductor Companies, Integrated Device Manufacturers, Fabless Firms , Assembly And Large System Houses , Engineering Design Automation (EDA) Vendors, Electronic Manufacturing Firms) Forecast To 2025

Pharmaceutical Excipients Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth and Change to 2028

Sterile Filtration Market Size, Trends And Forecast To 2028

Radiopharmaceuticals Market to hit USD 8832.7 Mn to 2028

to 2028 Medical Imaging Reagents Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Class (Contrast Reagents, Optical Reagents, Nuclear Reagents), By Technology (Nanoparticles, Fluorescent Dyes & Probes, Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment, Fluorescent Proteins, Quantum Dots) Based On Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2027

Omega-3 Market to hit USD 4215.7 Million , Globally by 2028

, Globally by 2028 Blockchain Technology In Healthcare Market to hit USD 513.1 Million to 2028

to 2028 Surgical Instrument Tracking Systems Market to hit USD 513.1 Million to 2028

to 2028 Global Assisted Reproductive Technology Market Size to hit USD 56.18 Billion to 2028

to 2028 Energy Management System Market to Reach USD 223.26 Billion to 2028

to 2028 Conformal Coatings Market is Expected to Reach 1257.6 Mn by 2028

Solar Panels Market size Expected to Reach USD 902.55 Bn , Globally by 2028

, Globally by 2028 Graphite Electrode Market Size to hit USD 14.71 Bn to 2028

to 2028 3D Scanner Market Size is Expected to Reach USD 1618.5 Million by 2028

i-Factor: Live Market intelligence platform

I-Factor is our guaranteed seal to keep our clients ahead of the competition, always. This knowledge platform delivers real-time updates on key economic indicators, competitive landscape, changing demand, trends, customized regional insights, and more. The platform visualizes key data points to help make decision making agile, trustworthy, and holistic. Register for free trail here @ https://brandessenceresearch.com/i-factor/login/userRegister

Brandessence Market Research & Consulting Pvt ltd.

Brandessence market research publishes market research reports & business insights produced by highly qualified and experienced industry analysts. Our research reports are available in a wide range of industry verticals including aviation, food & beverage, healthcare, ICT, Construction, Chemicals and lot more. Brand Essence Market Research report will be best fit for senior executives, business development managers, marketing managers, consultants, CEOs, CIOs, COOs, and Directors, governments, agencies, organizations and Ph.D. Students. We have a delivery center in Pune, India and our sales office is in London.

Website: https://brandessenceresearch.com

Blog: https://brandessenceresearch.com/blog/top-5-automotive-aftermarket-companies-in-global-market-2021 Edge Data Center Companies

Follow Us: Linkedin

Mr. Vishal Sawant

Email: vishal@brandessenceresearch.com

Email: Sales@brandessenceresearch.com

Corporate Sales: +44-2038074155

Asia Office: +917447409162

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1392316/BEMR_Logo.jpg