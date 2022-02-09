Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of warrants and certificates issued by Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc (9/22)

As from February 09, 2022, the following warrants and certificates issued by Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc will be delisted upon request from the issuer. Short ISIN MINI L SSABA AVA 11 GB00BVZWD536 MINI L ATVI AVA 46 GB00BNTTL162 MINI L ATVI AVA 44 GB00BNTSFY49 MINI S ATVI AVA 24 GB00BNTPMG60 MINI S ATVI AVA 23 GB00BNTPKL73 MINI L USDCAD AVA 16 GB00BL07FL36 MINI S ATVI AVA 22 GB00BL050451 BEAR DAX X12 AVA 8 GB00BL01N550 The last day of trading will be February 09, 2022. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance Stockholm on telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com.The last day of trading will be January 28, 2022.