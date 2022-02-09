Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 09.02.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Strong Buy! Heute bei 5,05 - aber schon bald bei 31,80?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 885836 ISIN: US6174464486 Ticker-Symbol: DWD 
Tradegate
09.02.22
13:30 Uhr
93,53 Euro
+0,39
+0,42 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
MORGAN STANLEY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MORGAN STANLEY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
93,2593,5815:14
93,2593,7415:14
GlobeNewswire
09.02.2022 | 14:29
94 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of warrants and certificates issued by Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc (9/22)

As from February 09, 2022, the following warrants and certificates issued by
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc will be delisted upon request from the
issuer. 

Short                     ISIN

MINI L SSABA AVA 11       GB00BVZWD536

MINI L ATVI AVA 46         GB00BNTTL162

MINI L ATVI AVA 44         GB00BNTSFY49

MINI S ATVI AVA 24         GB00BNTPMG60

MINI S ATVI AVA 23         GB00BNTPKL73

MINI L USDCAD AVA 16     GB00BL07FL36

MINI S ATVI AVA 22         GB00BL050451

BEAR DAX X12 AVA 8        GB00BL01N550



The last day of trading will be February 09, 2022.

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance Stockholm on telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com.The last
day of trading will be January 28, 2022.
MORGAN STANLEY-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.