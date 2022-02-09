Commercial tractor and trailer manufacturers in Europe, Asia and North America are adopting Sensata's legislation compliant TPMS solutions.

Specifically developed for commercial vehicle applications, Sensata's TPMS provides tire pressure and temperature monitoring that helps to reduce roadside tire events, automate tire checks, improve tire life and increase vehicle fuel economy.

Sensata is uniquely positioned to expand beyond TPMS technologies to incorporate additional sensor inputs into solutions that provide high-value data insights to its customers.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE: ST), today announced its Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS) have been selected by multiple commercial tractor and trailer manufacturers to meet new and emerging vehicle standards and regulations worldwide.

The need for TPMS on commercial tractors and trailers is on the rise as safety regulations in Europe and China, as well as greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and fuel efficiency standards in the US, approach their respective deadlines.

Specifically designed for the commercial vehicle market, Sensata's TPMS solution is a complete system consisting of wireless sensors, receivers and an Electronic Control Unit (ECU) that communicates with the vehicle over the Controller Area Network bus (CAN bus). The system provides tire pressure and temperature monitoring that meets regional legislation requirements and helps to reduce roadside tire events, automate tire checks, improve tire life and increase vehicle fuel economy. A proprietary auto-location function enables the automated identification of the sensor's position on the vehicle which reduces the need for additional tools and time required to program sensors during tire changes and maintenance for commercial vehicle operators.

"By leveraging our history and experience in passenger car TPMS in the development of this commercial vehicle system, we've been able to provide customers with an offering that addresses their needs and is compliant to General Safety Regulations," explains Rob Eijsink, Marketing Director for Sensata's Heavy Vehicle and Off Road (HVOR) business. "Already adopted by leading truck and trailer manufacturers in Europe, Asia and North America, we are uniquely positioned to expand beyond TPMS technologies to incorporate additional sensor inputs and functionality into a solution that provides more value to our customers."

Examples of additional functions include tire fill assist and low-latency tire burst detection, which enables suspension setting adjustments that stabilize the vehicle during tire blow-out emergencies. Sensata can further customize the system to integrate signals from other wireless sensors and provides options to enable a secure, high-speed wireless truck-to-trailer link.

Commenting on the potential combination of TPMS solutions with Sensata's expanding portfolio, Brian Wilkie, Vice President, HVOR atSensata Technologies, said, "Our success with TPMS in commercial vehicle applications is a steppingstone towards providing Sensata's more comprehensive Insights solutions in the future. Sensata's experience of serving both commercial vehicle OEMs and fleets has resulted in a product portfolio which can be configured to solve the needs of each individual customer."

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies is a leading industrial technology company that develops sensors, sensor-based solutions, including controllers and software, and other mission-critical products to create valuable business insights for customers and end users. For more than 100 years, Sensata has provided a wide range of customized, sensor-rich solutions that address complex engineering requirements to help customers solve difficult challenges in the automotive, heavy vehicle off-road, industrial and aerospace industries. With more than 19,000 employees and operations in 13 countries, Sensata's solutions help to make products safer, cleaner and more efficient, more electrified, and more connected. Learn more at www.sensata.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

