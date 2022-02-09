Dust Suppression Control Market to Garner $13.4 Billion, Globally, By 2030 at 4.7% CAGR, Says Allied Market Research

Strict regulations regarding safe dust levels in mining and quarry environment and increase in usage of dust control measures fuel the growth of the global dust suppression control market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, "Dust Suppression Control Market by Chemical (Lignin Sulfonate, Calcium Chloride, Magnesium Chloride, Polymeric Emulsions, and Others) and End-Use Industry (Mining, Road Construction, Airports & Military, Oil & Gas, Power & Steel, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030." According to the report, the global dust suppression control industry generated $8.5 billion in 2020, and is expected to generate $13.4 billion by 2030, manifesting a CAGR of 4.7% from 2021 to 2030.

Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities

Strict regulations regarding safe dust levels in mining and quarry environment, strategies adopted for suppression of dust in construction sites, and increase in usage of dust control measures fuel the growth of the global dust suppression control market. However, lack of unawareness regarding products restrains the market growth. Contrarily, increase in awareness regarding chemical-based dust suppressants creates new opportunities in the coming years.

Request PDF Brochure:https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/15385

Covid-19 Scenario

Owing to lockdown restrictions during the Covid-19 pandemic, there have been disruptions in construction and mining activities. This reduced the demand for dust suppression chemicals significantly. However, the demand is projected to rise steadily post-lockdown.

Moreover, new building and road construction projects have been put on hold. Moreover, new mineral deposit exploration and complex developments in mining have been halted due to lack of workforce and lockdown restriction. This impacted the sales of dust suppression products.

The polymeric emulsions segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

On the basis of chemical, the polymeric emulsions segment accounted for the highest share in 2020, contributing to around two-fifths of the global dust suppression control market, and is estimated to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is attributed to high demand for superior bonding and stabilization for lasting performance. However, the magnesium chloride segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.4% from 2021 to 2030, owing to ease in availability and low cost.

Get Detailed COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the Dust Suppression Control Market @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/15385?reqfor=covid

The road construction segment to offer lucrative opportunities

Based on end-use industry, the road construction segment is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 5.3% from 2021 to 2030. Moreover, this segment contributed to the highest share in 2020, accounting for more than one-fourth of the global dust suppression control market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. This is attributed to new road projects and maintenance of existing roads that drive the demand for dust suppressants.

Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, to maintain its dominant share by 2030

Based on region, Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, held the highest share in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global dust suppression control market, and is estimated to maintain its dominant share by 2030. Moreover, this region is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. This is due to increase in construction and mining activities in countries such as India and China. The research also analyzes regions including North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

Leading Market Players

Benetech, Inc.

Cargill Inc.

Borregaard

Ecolab Inc.

COLAS Group

Reynolds Soil Technologies Pty Ltd.

Global Road Technology International Holdings

Suez

Solvay SA

Tetra Technologies

Interested in Procuring This Report? Visit Here:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/dust-suppression-control-market/purchase-options

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenueTrial

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Similar Reports:

Pest Control Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

Rodent Control Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

Fly Control Chemicals Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026

Calcium Chloride Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free: 1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web:https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on:LinkedIn Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg