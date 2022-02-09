Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Plc - Result of AGM
PR Newswire
London, February 9
9 February 2022
Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC
(the "Company")
Result of Annual General Meeting
The Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC Annual General Meeting was held earlier today. All resolutions were passed.
The proxy voting figures are shown below:
|Resolutions
|Votes
For
|%
|Votes Against
|%
|Total Votes Cast
|Votes
Withheld
|Ordinary Resolutions
|1. To receive the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 30 September 2021.
|66,109,053
|99.97%
|16,725
|0.03%
|66,125,778
|25,586
|2. To re-elect Simon Hayes as a Director of the Company.
|65,377,090
|98.94%
|698,076
|1.06%
|66,075,166
|76,198
|3. To re-elect James Aston as a Director of the Company.
|65,986,115
|99.87%
|87,919
|0.13%
|66,074,034
|77,330
|4. To re-elect Kate Cornish-Bowden as a Director of the Company.
|66,017,379
|99.93%
|47,857
|0.07%
|66,065,236
|86,128
|5. To re-elect Sandra Kelly as a Director of Company.
|66,035,942
|99.95%
|35,331
|0.05%
|66,071,273
|80,091
|6. To re-elect Lorna Tilbian as a Director of the Company.
|65,963,366
|99.85%
|100,738
|0.15%
|66,064,104
|87,260
|7. To receive and approve the Directors' Remuneration Report for year ended 30 September 2021.
|65,858,487
|99.72%
|182,176
|0.28%
|66,040,663
|110,701
|8. To re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as Auditors to the Company, to hold office from the conclusion of this meeting until the conclusion of the next general meeting at which financial statements are laid before the Company.
|65,892,588
|99.76%
|160,946
|0.24%
|66,053,534
|97,830
|9. To authorise the Audit Committee to determine the remuneration of the Auditors of the Company.
|66,064,148
|99.96%
|29,242
|0.04%
|66,093,390
|57,974
|10. To receive and approve the Company's Dividend Policy, as set out in the Annual Report.
|66,104,393
|99.97%
|18,651
|0.03%
|66,123,044
|28,320
|Special Business
|11. To allot securities in the Company. (Ordinary Resolution)
|66,055,210
|99.94%
|41,741
|0.06%
|66,096,951
|54,413
|12. To disapply the rights of pre-emption in relation to the allotment of securities. (Special Resolution)
|65,959,586
|99.80%
|129,077
|0.20%
|66,088,663
|62,701
|13. To disapply pre-emption rights on the sale of Treasury Shares and to sell Treasury Shares at a premium to the net asset value per share. (Special Resolution)
|65,670,143
|99.34%
|439,540
|0.66%
|66,109,683
|41,681
|14. To authorise the Company to make market purchases of Ordinary shares in the Company. (Special Resolution)
|66,034,275
|99.87%
|83,770
|0.13%
|66,118,045
|33,319
|15. That the Articles of Association set out in the Annual Report and Notice of Meeting be approved and adopted. (Special Resolution)
|65,521,408
|99.14%
|565,706
|0.86%
|66,087,114
|64,250
|16. That the Directors be permitted to call General Meetings (excluding the AGM) on not less than 14 clear days' notice. (Special Resolution)
|65,676,838
|99.34%
|438,664
|0.66%
|66,115,502
|35,862
A vote Withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes "For" and "Against" a resolution.
Notes:
Any proxy votes which are at the discretion of the Chairman have been included in the "for" total. A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the votes for or against a resolution.
As at 12 noon on Monday, 7 February 2022, the time by which shareholders who wanted to vote at the Annual General Meeting must have been entered on the Company's register of members the total number of voting rights in the Company was 224,019,354. The Company had 971,949 ordinary shares held in Treasury.
The full text of the resolutions can be found in the Notice of Annual General Meeting, which is available for viewing at the National Storage Mechanism and can be located at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and on the Company's website, www.finsburygt.com
In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2 and Listing Rule 9.6.3, the full text of the special business resolutions passed has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism. The special business resolutions will additionally be filed with Companies House.
Terms not otherwise defined in this announcement have the meaning given to them in the Notice of Meeting.
For further information, please contact:
|Frostrow Capital LLP
Victoria Hale, Company Secretary
|+44 (0)20 3170 8732
info@frostrow.com