Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Plc - Result of AGM

9 February 2022

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC

(the "Company")



Result of Annual General Meeting

The Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC Annual General Meeting was held earlier today. All resolutions were passed.

The proxy voting figures are shown below:

Resolutions Votes

For % Votes Against % Total Votes Cast Votes

Withheld Ordinary Resolutions 1. To receive the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 30 September 2021. 66,109,053 99.97% 16,725 0.03% 66,125,778 25,586 2. To re-elect Simon Hayes as a Director of the Company. 65,377,090 98.94% 698,076 1.06% 66,075,166 76,198 3. To re-elect James Aston as a Director of the Company. 65,986,115 99.87% 87,919 0.13% 66,074,034 77,330 4. To re-elect Kate Cornish-Bowden as a Director of the Company. 66,017,379 99.93% 47,857 0.07% 66,065,236 86,128 5. To re-elect Sandra Kelly as a Director of Company. 66,035,942 99.95% 35,331 0.05% 66,071,273 80,091 6. To re-elect Lorna Tilbian as a Director of the Company. 65,963,366 99.85% 100,738 0.15% 66,064,104 87,260 7. To receive and approve the Directors' Remuneration Report for year ended 30 September 2021. 65,858,487 99.72% 182,176 0.28% 66,040,663 110,701 8. To re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as Auditors to the Company, to hold office from the conclusion of this meeting until the conclusion of the next general meeting at which financial statements are laid before the Company. 65,892,588 99.76% 160,946 0.24% 66,053,534 97,830 9. To authorise the Audit Committee to determine the remuneration of the Auditors of the Company. 66,064,148 99.96% 29,242 0.04% 66,093,390 57,974 10. To receive and approve the Company's Dividend Policy, as set out in the Annual Report. 66,104,393 99.97% 18,651 0.03% 66,123,044 28,320 Special Business 11. To allot securities in the Company. (Ordinary Resolution) 66,055,210 99.94% 41,741 0.06% 66,096,951 54,413 12. To disapply the rights of pre-emption in relation to the allotment of securities. (Special Resolution) 65,959,586 99.80% 129,077 0.20% 66,088,663 62,701 13. To disapply pre-emption rights on the sale of Treasury Shares and to sell Treasury Shares at a premium to the net asset value per share. (Special Resolution) 65,670,143 99.34% 439,540 0.66% 66,109,683 41,681 14. To authorise the Company to make market purchases of Ordinary shares in the Company. (Special Resolution) 66,034,275 99.87% 83,770 0.13% 66,118,045 33,319 15. That the Articles of Association set out in the Annual Report and Notice of Meeting be approved and adopted. (Special Resolution) 65,521,408 99.14% 565,706 0.86% 66,087,114 64,250 16. That the Directors be permitted to call General Meetings (excluding the AGM) on not less than 14 clear days' notice. (Special Resolution) 65,676,838 99.34% 438,664 0.66% 66,115,502 35,862

A vote Withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes "For" and "Against" a resolution.

Notes:

Any proxy votes which are at the discretion of the Chairman have been included in the "for" total. A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the votes for or against a resolution.

As at 12 noon on Monday, 7 February 2022, the time by which shareholders who wanted to vote at the Annual General Meeting must have been entered on the Company's register of members the total number of voting rights in the Company was 224,019,354. The Company had 971,949 ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The full text of the resolutions can be found in the Notice of Annual General Meeting, which is available for viewing at the National Storage Mechanism and can be located at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and on the Company's website, www.finsburygt.com

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2 and Listing Rule 9.6.3, the full text of the special business resolutions passed has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism . The special business resolutions will additionally be filed with Companies House.

Terms not otherwise defined in this announcement have the meaning given to them in the Notice of Meeting.

