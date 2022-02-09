Exterro, Inc.: Exterro Announces Two New Offices as Company Expands Global Footprint, Readies For IPO

New bases in popular Texas and London locations will open door for on-site training, drive closer customer-staff collaboration

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 09, 2022. - the preferred provider of Legal GRC software specifically designed for in-house legal, privacy, and IT teams at Global 2000 and AmLaw 200 organizations - today announced plans to open two new offices -- one in Frisco in the Dallas-Fort Worth area of Texas and the other in Covent Garden, the heart of Central London. The move strengthens the company's market reach and global footprint, while solidifying Exterro's position as the leader in Legal GRC. The move marks yet another milestone for the legal-technology provider as it plans a potential future IPO.



The new offices provide Exterro with customized spaces where the company can enhance its understanding of customers' pain points and questions through in-person meetings, immersive training or guided, hands-on time with the technology. These additional locations bring the company's total US and international locations to nine, including company headquarters in Beaverton, Oregon; an R&D center in Tamil Nadu, India; and offices in London; Frankfurt; St. Louis, Missouri; Houston, Texas and Orem, Utah.

Exterro's Legal GRC softwareis used by a fast-expanding roster of clients in multiple countries worldwide including major corporations and government agencies, to orchestrate end-to-end e-discovery, compliance and data privacy activities. The company currently has more than 3,000 customers and employees located in 12 countries internationally.

Bobby Balachandran, CEO of Exterro, said "Customer intimacy is a key element of our company strategy. With these new offices, we're opening the door to getting to know our customers on a

personal level, which in turn, helps us understand their challenges and daily duties. Expanding the opportunity for more of our customers to spend productive time with us in-person not only enhances their understanding of Exterro, but also allows them to exchange ideas with us that feed into the development of our product suite."

The new offices have been carefully chosen to offer high quality, easily accessible environments that are attractive destinations for staff and clients. The contemporary spaces are not only ideal for collaborative working, but also for hosting business and social events as people once again become comfortable with in-person experiences. Customers will be able to train with Exterro's software applications in an interactive setting, meet the people behind the technology, and understand how Exterro's commitment to customer success underpins the evolving and multi-faceted demands of its Legal GRC platform. Perhaps most importantly, just as much as customers will learn about Exterro, Exterro will learn from its customers - finetuning current products based on customer feedback to better service their needs.

Balachandran concluded, "The move also allows us to reach out to specific, core groups of our stakeholders and invite them in. For example, a law enforcement officer can learn how to achieve better results using our FTK technology through hands on experiences. Training for FTK Imager, for example, will teach them how to better manage the flow of data and digital evidence while reducing risk. These spaces are intended to show our customers in deeds, as well as words, that they are an integral part of everything we are trying to achieve."

About Exterro

Exterro empowers legal teams to proactively and defensibly manage their Legal Governance, Risk and Compliance (Legal GRC) requirements. Our Legal GRC software is the only comprehensive platform that automates the complex interconnections of privacy, legal operations, digital investigations, cybersecurity response, compliance and information governance. Thousands of legal teams around the world in corporations, law firms, government and law enforcement agencies trust our integrated Legal GRC platform to manage their risks and drive successful outcomes at a lower cost. For more information, visit exterro.com

