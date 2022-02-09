NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Anticipated adjustment due to share split in Lundbeck (19/22)

The following information is based on a press release from H. Lundbeck A/S (Lundbeck) published on February 9, 2022 and may be subject to change. The Board of Directors of Lundbeck has proposed that the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) scheduled for June 2022, approves a share split whereby each of Lundbeck's existing shares will be split into one (1) A class share and four (4) B class shares. Provided that the EGM approves the split, NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options, regular and gross return futures in Lundbeck (LUN), according to the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1041646