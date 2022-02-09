BioTech Medics Inc.: BMCS Launches the First Crypto Investment Fund for Sumcoin

Open to qualified US and international institutional and accredited retail investors, the investment vehicle is the management firm's newest product suite addition

The Fund provides exposure to Sumcoin, an aggregate sum of the market capitalization of the top 100 coins.

WOODLAND HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 9, 2022 / BMCS Sumcoin Index Fund (OTC PINK:BMCS)(dba BioTech Medics), a U.S. based fintech company today announced the launch of a new crypto currency investment fund (the "fund"). Backed by a $15M initial investment, BMCS Sumcoin Index Fund provides exposure to Sumcoin, the world's first cryptographic index of the top 100 coins.

The Fund employs a single-asset investment strategy and seeks to generate capital appreciation derived from high-performing digital coins. Through the fund, investors will have the opportunity to invest in the company's stock. Management will make a direct investment in Sumcoin, a cryptographic blockchain and index, guarded by a proof-of-work algorithm that tracks and analyses a combined market capitalization of the top 100 coins, as a means to aggregate their values into one coin. This investment process dramatically improves the asset value of the company's stock. Instead of having to monitor the prices of 100 separate coins, Sumcoin deploys an investment model that aims to mitigate risk and shield investors from high-risk factors and has the potential for attractive risk-adjusted returns. Sumcoin is a crypto alternative offering, for investors who want to invest in crypt currencies but may only want to hold one coin for simplicity.

The fund is widely available to qualified US investors, alongside international institutional and accredited retail investors with a minimum initial contribution of $25,000 to participate. In total, the BMCS Sumcoin Index Fund manages approximately $70+ million in assets to date. Shares are available via a private placement to accredited investors directly from our website; publicly traded shares are also tradable under the ticker BMCS-OTC.

Founded by Chief Executive Officer Tony Miller, BMCS Sumcoin seeks to be a transparent and safe alternative to large personal investments with Ubiquitous Index Management (the parent) over-seeing the entire process.

"My unique background in running public companies, my team, and my passion for blockchain technology is what has driven the vision behind the BMCS Sumcoin Index Fund. We are excited to expand our digital asset offerings to more people who are looking to (diversify) to dip their toes into the water of something amazing. The entire crypto landscape is burgeoning, and we believe Sumcoin is an overlooked digital asset. Our goal is to enhance the value and liquidity of Sumcoin in the digital ecosystem. We also view this venture as our chance to introduce interested investors to an alternative opportunity in our sector ," said Tony Miller, CEO of BMCS Sumcoin Index Fund.

BMCS Sumcoin Index Fund has undergone significant review and consideration in of all facets of the investment process and is dedicated to substantial, secure custody arrangements, and regulatory considerations. Our ventured is patterned after other companies in this same space.

BMCS Sumcoin's investment products are available to institutional and individual accredited investors through our ongoing private placement. The BMCS publicly-traded stock can be purchased in accordance with the rules and regulations of the SEC and may be bought and sold throughout the day to qualified investors though our website and investment portal.

This press release is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security in any jurisdiction where such an offer or solicitation would be illegal, nor shall there be any sale of any security in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that jurisdiction.

For more information, please visit https://bmcssumcoin.com/

READ MORE ABOUT SUMCOIN: https://www.sumcoin.org/

ABOUT BMCS SUMCOIN

BMCS SUMCOIN INDEX FUND is a Delaware statutory trust that holds Sumcoin on behalf of its shareholders. The fund seeks to track the top 100 crypto currencies (digital assets) in the ecosystem "the Sumcoin value" and the trustee serves as custodian of the fund's Sumcoin. It is open for eligible individual and institutional accredited investors with $25,000 or more to invest in Sumcoin. BMCS is actively moving to be elevated to the next tier on OTC markets OTCQB and to obtain all regulatory compliances. We are currently doing business as BioTech Medics and expect the final name change to BMCS Sumcoin Index Fund, Inc. to be completed by FINRA very soon.

ABOUT OUR OFFERING

The company currently filed a Reg. D 506c offering with the SEC and has started raising capital with this exemption. This exemption allows the firm to advertise and to raise an unlimited amount of money from an unlimited number of accredited investors. The capital raised by this venture will be utilized to increase shareholder value and accelerate the utility of Sumcoin worldwide.

