The Planting Hope Company Inc.: Planting Hope Launches Hope and Sesame Non-GMO Sesamemilk in Sustainable Shelf-Stable Cartons

CHICAGO, IL and VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 9, 2022 / The Planting Hope Company Inc. (TSXV:MYLK)(FRA:J94) ("Planting Hope" or the "Company"), a plant-based food and beverage company focused on producing the world's most nutritious and planet-friendly products, has launched a line of six Non-GMO Project Verified flavors of award-winning Hope and Sesame® Sesamemilk in shelf-stable, planet-friendly 1L Tetra Pak cartons. Shelf-stable, Non-GMO sesamemilk is now available in Unsweetened Original, Unsweetened Vanilla, Original, Vanilla, Chocolate, and Chocolate Hazelnut flavors. Shelf-stable Hope and Sesame® Sesamemilk is packaged in planet-friendly, recyclable Tetra Pak cartons, and requires no refrigeration to maintain the freshness and quality for an extended period of time.

The full Non-GMO Hope and Sesame® Sesamemilk product suite is available through established online retailers and e-commerce wholesalers in both the United States and Canada. In the United States, Hope and Sesame® Sesamemilk is available for consumers to purchase at the brand's website, HopeandSesame.com, as well as Amazon.com and Deliciousness.com, and is available to wholesale customers at Faire.com and Tundra.com. Online buying platforms Faire.com and Tundra.com connect brands with retailers and have a combined total of over 375,000 merchants in over 15,000 cities worldwide, with the added benefit of a merchant network that can reach and capture customers outside of traditional purchasing channels. In Canada, Non-GMO Hope and Sesame® Sesamemilk is currently available for wholesale purchase through EcoIdeas and will be available to consumers later this week at EcoIdeas.ca.

"We are excited to launch our nutrient-dense, planet-friendly, Non-GMO Project Verified Hope and Sesame® Sesamemilk, featuring our new branding which brings to life the magic of sesame," said Julia Stamberger, CEO and Co-Founder of Planting Hope. "Shelf-stable cartons lock in taste and nutrients for an extended period, allowing our customers to stock their pantries with sesamemilk and always have enough on hand to meet their family's needs."