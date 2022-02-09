Twin Vee PowerCats Co.: Twin Vee PowerCats will Showcase Its New 340 GFX and 280 GFX at the Miami Boat Show February 16 - 20

FORT PIERCE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 9, 2022 / Twin Vee PowerCats, Co. (NASDAQ:VEEE) ("Twin Vee" or the "Company"), is set to attend the Discover Boating Miami International Boat Show from February 16 - 20, 2022 at the Sea Isle Marina & Yachting Center located at 1635 N Bayshore Dr, Miami, FL 33132, located at the end of Pier 2 in the Suzuki Marine slips. There, Twin Vee will be displaying two of its latest Go Fish X (GFX) models: the 340 GFX and the 280 GFX.
