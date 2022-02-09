PPX Mining Corp: PPX Announces Revocation of Cease Trade Order

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 9, 2022 / PPX Mining Corp. (the "Company" or "PPX") is pleased to announce that the dual cease trade order issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission and the Ontario Securities Commission on February 3, 2021 (the "CTO") as a result of the Company's failure to file its audited annual consolidated financial statements, management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") and associated officer certificates for the Company's financial year ended September 30, 2020 (collectively, the "Annual Filings") has been revoked.

Trading in PPX's common shares (the "Shares") was also suspended by the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") as a result of the CTO. PPX anticipates that the Shares will reinstate trading on the Exchange at the opening of trading on Friday, February 11, 2022.

The Annual Filings and the Company's subsequent interim financial statements, MD&A and associated officer certificates required by applicable securities legislation are available under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Brian J. Maher

President and Chief Executive Officer

