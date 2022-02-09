Mower Agency: Benchmark Pyramid Enters 2022 With Strong Growth Momentum

Late 2021 additions put global portfolio over 240 hotels, with more gains to come

BOSTON, MA and THE WOODLANDS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / February 9, 2022 / On the heels of its 2021 merger, global hospitality organization Benchmark Pyramid has finished the year well-positioned for further growth. The combined company added nine hotels and resorts to its portfolio in the last two months of 2021 alone, raising its total to more than 240 properties in the U.S., Europe and the Caribbean.

"Benchmark Pyramid has experienced exceptional growth in the past few months, which speaks to the combined strength and innovation enabled by our merger last fall," said Chief Executive Officer Warren Fields. "We expect that momentum to continue well into 2022 as we build the most owner-focused, experiential management company, backed by a people-first, and empowered employee culture."

Benchmark Pyramid's recent additions over the last three months span the U.S. and U.K. and total over 2,800 keys. Among the most notable is assuming management of the storied La Quinta Resort and Club in California's Palm Springs market, an iconic addition to the company's expanding resort collection. Other significant additions include two Florida hotels-Pullman Miami Airport and Marriott Fort Lauderdale North; two hotels near the Oklahoma State University campus-Home2 Suites Stillwater and Best Western Plus Cimarron Hotel & Suites; the brand-new Residence Inn Berkeley, just minutes from University of California, Berkeley; and Marriott Cleveland Downtown at Key Tower. In the U.K., two city center hotels have joined the Benchmark Pyramid portfolio: Macdonald Holyrood Hotel in Edinburgh and Macdonald Manchester Hotel.

About Benchmark Pyramid

Benchmark Pyramid was formed by the 2021 merger of two hotel and resort management companies, creating the most owner-focused, experiential company in the industry and its best workplace. The organization's global portfolio spans more than 240 properties in the U.S., Caribbean and Europe. It maintains offices in Boston; The Woodlands, Texas; Cincinnati; and London. For more information, visit www.benchmarkpyramid.com.

