Big Red Mining Inc. (CSE: RED) (FSE: K8J), (the "Company", or "Big Red") is pleased to announce preliminary results from its 1,200 m drill program comprising 9 holes on its Optioned Dobie Lake Copper Property in the Algoma Area of Ontario.

The best results were obtained from Drill holes DL-21-01, DL-21-03 and DL-21-05. The chalcocite observed at 61.2 m depth in Drill hole DL-21-01 (see Press Release Dated January 17, 2022) gave very high copper values as expected averaging nearly 4% copper over 1.8 meters. The zones in drill holes DL-21-03 and Dl-21-05 are described as zones of silicification with quartz veins and rare breccia.

Assay Results:

Dobie Lake Drilling Canamiska Zone Drill Hole DL-21-01 From (m) To (m) Length (m) Cu % 61.20 68.00 6.80 1.20 Including 61.20 63.00 1.80 3.97 and 61.20 64.00 3.80 2.05 Drill Hole DL-21-02 No Significant Values Drill Hole Dl-21-03 From (m) To (m) Length (m) Cu % 26.00 27.30 1.30 0.48 Drill Hole DL-21-04 Anomalous copper values only Drill Hole DL-21-05 From (m) To (m) Length (m) Cu % 129.00 131.00 2.00 0.10





The drilling program tested two of the known areas of copper mineralization on the Dobie Lake Property - the Canamiska Zone and the newly discovered Alpha Vein of the No. 2 Zone. Drill hole locations are listed below:

Hole # Location Dip Azimuth DL-21-01 5157341 N -45 350 Canamiska Zone 345502 E DL-21-02 5157439 N -45 350 345487 E DL-21-03 5157391 N -50 170 345536 E DL-21-04 5157516 N -50 170 345526 E Dl-21-05 5157522 N -50 350 345524 E DL-21-06 5158597 N -40 160 Alpha Vein No.2 Zone 348627 E DL-21-07 5158610 N -42 190 348685 E DL-21-08 5158618 N -50 184 348685 E DL-21-09 5158596 N -45 180 348554 E

Mr. Jag Sandhu, CEO of Big Red stated "We have received the first batch of assays from the Canamiska Zone drilling on the Dobie Property. We are excited by the high copper values obtained from the Canamiska Zone. These results help confirm and duplicate the earlier results obtained by drilling in 1965 on this zone. We are preparing our work programs for the Dobie Lake Copper Property for 2022 and these results will assist our efforts."

Qualified Person

James Atkinson M.Sc., P. Geo., a Qualified Person ("QP") as such term is defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the geological and technical information reported in this news release. Mr. Atkinson is not independent of the Company as he is a member of the Board of Directors of Big Red.

Quality Assurance and Quality Control

Quality control protocols have been introduced throughout the drilling program. Drill core was transported to a secure core storage facility located IN Batchewana Bay, Ontario. At the facility, core samples from the program are being split in half, using a diamond cutting saw, one half will be retained, and the other half forwarded to ALS Laboratories in Sudbury certified laboratory in Thunder Bay, to be assayed for mineral content. All sample results will be sent by the laboratory by e-mail to Big Red's geologist. All samples are being analyzed for copper plus 40 elements using standard techniques. Certified reference standards, blanks and field duplicates are routinely inserted into the sample stream, as part of Big red's quality control/quality assurance program (QA/QC). Assay results will be released as received, reviewed and verified by the Company's Qualified Person.

About Big Red Mining Corp.

Bid Red is focussed on discovering metals required for the clean energy revolution. Big Red holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Dobie Lake Copper Project (the "Property") in Ontario, Canada. The Property is Located approximately 100 km from Sault Ste Marie, Ontario. The Property surrounds and covers Extensions of the Past producing Jentina Mine. The Property comprises 169 claims totaling 8,600 Acres (35 Square kilometers). Big Red's management team possess extensive experience in financing, exploration, development and mining. Big Red's mission is to conduct future drilling campaigns on the Dobie Lake copper property to maximize its minable resource potential.

