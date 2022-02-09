Southern Pacific Financing 04-B plc - Notice to Noteholders

THIS NOTICE IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES THE IMMEDIATE ATTENTION OF NOTEHOLDERS. IF NOTEHOLDERS ARE IN ANY DOUBT AS TO THE ACTION THEY SHOULD TAKE, THEY SHOULD SEEK THEIR OWN FINANCIAL AND LEGAL ADVICE, INCLUDING AS TO ANY TAX CONSEQUENCES, IMMEDIATELY FROM THEIR STOCKBROKER, SOLICITOR, ACCOUNTANT OR OTHER INDEPENDENT FINANCIAL OR LEGAL ADVISER.

IMPORTANT NOTICE TO THE HOLDERS OF THE

£99,200,000 mortgage linked notes due 2040

(Reg S ISIN: XS0206743931

(the "Notes")

issued by

Southern Pacific Financing 04-B PLC

(the "Issuer")

on 26 November 2004

Capitalised terms used but not otherwise defined in this notice shall have the meanings set out in the Terms and Conditions of the Notes set out in the trust deed (the "Trust Deed") dated 26 November 2004 (as amended) and entered into between the Issuer and Capita IRG Trustees Limited (the "Trustee") and the master definitions schedule (the "Master Definitions Schedule") dated 26 November 2004.

With reference to Condition 5(i) (Redemption at the option of the Noteholders (Investor Put)) of the Notes, the Issuer hereby notifies the Noteholders that it shall not have sufficient funds to redeem the Notes on the Optional Redemption Date.

The Issuer shall publish a further notice in accordance with Condition 14 (Notice to Noteholders) of the Notes confirming on which Interest Payment Date the Issuer shall have sufficient funds to redeem the Notes.

Queries may be addressed to the Issuer as follows:

Southern Pacific Financing 04-B Plc:

Address: Bastion House, 6th Floor, 140 London Wall, London, England, EC2Y 5DN

Attention: The Directors

Telephone: +44 203 994 7157

Email: spvservices@apexfs.com

Southern Pacific Financing 04-B PLC

Dated: 9 February 2022