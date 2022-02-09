Anzeige
Mittwoch, 09.02.2022
WKN: A2DUVQ ISIN: FR0013269123 
Tradegate
09.02.22
18:19 Uhr
30,440 Euro
+1,620
+5,62 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
09.02.2022
RUBIS: Capital increase reserved for Group's employees

RUBIS RUBIS: Capital increase reserved for Group's employees 09-Feb-2022 / 17:35 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Paris, February 9, 2022 - 5:35 pm

Capital increase reserved for Group's employees

The Board of Management, at its meeting of January 13, 2022, decided to make use of the authorization granted by the Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of June 10, 2021, established under Articles L. 3332-18 et seq. of the French Labor Code, to perform a capital increase by issuing shares reserved for eligible employees of companies participating in the Rubis Avenir Company Savings Plan (companies based in France) under the conditions described below.

The maximum nominal amount authorized by the Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of June 10, 2021 in respect of capital increases reserved for employees, is EUR700,000 (560,000 shares).

The subscription price, set at EUR20.07, corresponds, in accordance with Article L. 3332-19 of the French Labor Code, to 75% of the average share price over the 20 trading days preceding the decision of the Board of Management.

The subscription period will run from March 21 to April 8, 2022.

The funds invested in Rubis shares through the "FCPE Rubis Avenir" mutual fund will be available at the end of a five-year lock-up period, except in cases where early release is allowed.

The new shares will carry dividend rights from January 1, 2022 and will be fungible with existing shares.

The Rubis Avenir mutual fund was set up in 2002 to allow employees to invest in Rubis' capital, and thereby to strengthen the link between employees and the company. Rubis has performed a capital increase reserved for employees each year since the fund's establishment. All such transactions have enjoyed broad support among the Group's employees.

As of December 31, 2021, employees of the Group held 1.53% of Rubis' share capital through the Rubis Avenir mutual fund. 

Contact 
RUBIS - Legal department 
Tel: +(33) 1 44 17 95 95

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: RUBIS: Capital increase reserved for Group's employees 

=---------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     RUBIS 
         46, rue Boissière 
         75116 Paris 
         France 
Phone:      +33 144 17 95 95 
Fax:       +33 145 01 72 49 
E-mail:     investors@rubis.fr 
Internet:    www.rubis.fr 
ISIN:      FR0013269123 
Euronext Ticker: RUI 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   1278708 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1278708 09-Feb-2022 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1278708&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 09, 2022 11:35 ET (16:35 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
