Mittwoch, 09.02.2022

WKN: A0MJ2F ISIN: FR0010428771 Ticker-Symbol: XXT 
Frankfurt
09.02.22
08:05 Uhr
2,020 Euro
+0,025
+1,25 %
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Actusnews Wire
09.02.2022 | 18:42
70 Leser



OL GROUPE: TRANSFER OF XHERDAN SHAQIRI TO AMERICAN CLUB CHICAGO FIRE

Lyon, 9 February 2022


Olympique Lyonnais has transferred Swiss international midfielder Xheridan Shaqiri to MLS club Chicago Fire for €6.7 million.

Transferred to OL last summer from Liverpool, Xheridan Shaqiri, 30 years old, wished to join the Major League Soccer club, whose season will start in February.

As Olympique Lyonnais already had several offensive midfielder profiles on its squad, the club and manager Peter Bosz agreed to the player's request and signed a very favourable financial deal with the MLS Chicago franchise, amid a still-difficult economic context for the major clubs.

Olympique Lyonnais wishes Xheridan Shaqiri every success in his forthcoming challenge in the United States.


OL Groupe

Tel: +33 (0)4 81 07 55 00
Fax: +33 (0)4 81 07 45 65

Email: investisseurs@ol.fr

www.ol.fr
Euronext Paris - Segment C

Indices: CAC Small - CAC Mid & Small - CAC All-Tradable -
CAC All-Share - CAC Consumer Discretionary
ISIN code: FR0010428771
Reuters: OLG.PA
Bloomberg: OLG FP
ICB: 40501030 Recreational services
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: m29sZJ1oYmyYy2yflstsapZom2iSkmLJaWfIk2hwaJzIbJxplGmWbZWYZnBklm1n
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-73181-olg-090222-transfert-xherdan-shaqiri-gb.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire

© 2022 Actusnews Wire
