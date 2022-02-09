ePlay Digital Inc: ePlay Announces Klocked Wins Ember Award For Best Mobile Solution

Award-winning app also releases new functionality for Klocked World Sports Metaverse

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / February 9, 2022 / ePlay Digital Inc . ( CSE:EPY | OTC PINK:EPYFF | FSE:2NY2 ) (the "Company") today announced that Klocked's revolutionary 3D and augmented reality fitness app is the 2021 winner of an Ember Award for Best Mobile Solution. Klocked World also received updates with more functionality, interoperability, and property. Klocked is a new way to run and experience virtual runs and races. Klocked is the only real-time virtual race, only fitness app with 3D animated replays, highlights, and augmented reality audio, the one and only augmented reality unboxing experience, and the best way to create epic sports moments on your run today.

Video of Klocked co-creator and ePlay Digital CEO accepting Ember Award on the run.

"Klocked users and the judges of the 2021 Ember Awards walked and ran over 25,000 km in January," says Trevor Doerksen, CEO of ePlay Digital. "For the first time ever, if you can't get together in the real world, even if you are stuck on the treadmill, join us in Klocked World - choose solo, group runs, races, or drop in to Join Live."

The Klocked Experience can be intense - especially on race days. It all starts with the only augmented reality unboxing experience in fitness. Then, on race-day, join early to check out the competition and get pre-race inspiration and tips from Coach Kelly. The suspense builds until the gun goes off and the augmented reality Klocked experience continues with real-time sports science and audio tips through to the finish line and the presentation of that new stunning medal. This is a virtual experience and race-day to remember. Maybe you will medal in your division - Klocked coaches will tell you how in real-time. There is no other physical race or app that does that.

Klocked P4 AI

Klocked helps everybody to get outdoors and provides daily real-time motivation towards healthy living. The Klocked P4 AI system augments a user's experience with real-time and interval audio cues making fitness fun, competitive, and gamified. Klocked not only equips users with motivation but with real-time information and data that is not available anywhere else. Klocked P4 AI includes Place, Placement, Performance, and Personal Best Augmented Reality (AR).

Adaptive Music

Weav Music 's patent-pending AR coaching features include:

Pace audio cues to help stick to training goals

Personal-best audio cues to help reach new goals

Audio guides to course landmarks

Audio coach with tips and inspiration to achieve new goals

Cadence detection and adaptive music to enhance performance

Coach Kelly

Coach Kelly joins Klocked users on race and fun run days. Upcoming races and fun runs include Berlin, Paris, and New York. Join 30-minutes before start time and Coach Kelly walks participants through the upcoming event. Coach Kelly is with you at race start, during the race, and through to the finish line. Check out the schedule .

About ePlay

ePlay Digital Inc. is a mobile game creator and publisher specializing in sports, esports and entertainment augmented reality titles, including their new augmented reality running app, Klocked.run , sports gaming app Fan Freak , flagship title Big Shot Basketball and Howie Mandel mobile game collaboration - HowiesGames.com . ePlay is operated by an award-winning team of sports, gaming and eSports leaders as well as broadcast and digital technology industry experts, software engineers and athletes who have brought dozens of game titles to market for companies including Time Warner Cable, ESPN, Sony Pictures, AXS TV, Intel, AXN, Fiat, CBS, and others.

ePlay's wholly-owned subsidiary Mobovivo eSports specializes in augmented reality, mobile game development and mobile eSports streaming.

ePlay Released Games

Howie Go Viral - iOS / Android|

Outbreak ES - iOS

Outbreak Unlimited - iOS / Android

SwishAR ES - iOS

SwishAR - iOS / Android

Big Shot Basketball - iOS / Android

Big Swish - iOS

Big Shot Swish ES - iOS

Klocked Augmented Reality Fitness App - Klocked.me

Fan Freak Sports App

*Garmin and its brands are registered trademarks of Garmin in the United States and other countries. Under Armour and HOVR are registered trademarks of Under Armour in the United States and other countries. Peloton is a registered trademark of Peloton in the United States and other countries. Meta, Supernatural, and Facebook are registered trademarks of Meta in the United States and other countries. Lululemon Mirror is a registered trademark of Lululemon in the United States and other countries. NordicTrack is a registered trademark of NordicTrack in the United States and other countries.

