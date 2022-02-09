Atos International: Atos provides additional information on its 2021 financial figures

Paris, February 9th, 2022 - Referring to EU regulation No. 596/2014, which provides that issuers shall inform the public as soon as possible of inside information directly relevant to them, Atos provides today additional information on its 2021 financial figures, following its January 10, 2022, preliminary announcement.

In the context of an accelerated move to the cloud, the Group decided in 2021 to reposition its activity portfolio and to focus on Digital, Cloud, Security and Decarbonization activities, away from classic infrastructure services and Unified Communications & Collaboration. In light of this change in strategy and the refocusing on growing services, the Group conducted a comprehensive analysis of future recoverability of assets and profitability of legacy contracts. As announced in January 10, 2022, this analysis lead to impairment of assets, mainly pertaining to legacy activities.

Today, the Group is in a position to indicate that impairment of goodwill and other non-current assets will amount to c. €1.9 billion. As a direct consequence, an impairment will be booked to reflect the lower recognition of the deferred tax assets of the Group.

The Group will also book in H2 2021 an impairment of contract assets, reserves for bad debts and provision for future losses for up to c. €0.5 billion resulting mainly from the effects mentioned above and the reassessment of contracts including the financial services BPO contract in the UK.

All impacts described above will be reported in the Other Operating Income and Expense section of the Group's 2021 consolidated P&L, with no impact on the Group's operating margin and cash flow.

The Group estimates that its 2021 Revenue will be c. €10.8 billion, a decrease of c.-2.6% at constant currency (versus c.-2.4% announced on January 10) and the Operating Margin to be c. 3.5% (versus c.4% announced on January 10) mainly due to final assessment of the financial services BPO contract in the UK. The Free Cash Flow remains unchanged at c. €-420 million.

The preliminary figures in this press release were reviewed by Atos' board of directors on February 9, 2022 and are not audited.

The Group will publish its 2021 results as well as its objectives for 2022 on February 28, 2022.

This comprehensive review and the resulting impairments are a key step for the Group, which can now fully focus on its turnaround plan to be shared with investors during the capital markets day in Q2.

Appendix

January 10th preliminary figures February 10th update Revenue growth at constant currency c. -2.4% c. -2.6% % Operating Margin to revenue c. 4% c. 3.5% Free Cash Flow c. €-420 million c. €-420 million

