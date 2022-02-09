G Mining Ventures Corp.: G Mining Ventures Delivers Robust New Feasibility Study at Permitted Tocantinzinho Gold Project

Project Royalties

The Study considers two royalties on the Project:

The economic analysis assumes GMIN's exercise of a buydown right for a cash consideration of $3.5 million at the beginning of the construction period, thus reducing the Private Royalty from its current rate of 2.50% to 1.50%. The buydown right is not included in the costs; however, it is included in the economic analysis calculations.

Capital Cost Estimates

The initial capital cost is estimated to be $458 million, which is inclusive of $38 million of contingency (10% before taxes), and $31 million of taxes. The initial capital cost is presented in US dollars using an exchange rate of 5.20 BRL/USD, with an estimated 54% to be spent in the BRL currency. The total construction period is 29 months.

To capitalize on Brazil's domestic manufacturing capabilities, GMS and GMIN visited multiple in-country vendors, equipment suppliers, and contractors in preparation of the updated capital cost estimates. The capital cost estimates are supported by budgetary quotes received in calendar Q4-21, with some of the key items detailed below:

Sustaining capital is estimated to be $83 million and is inclusive of $12 million of taxes. Over 60% of the sustaining capital spend will be incurred during the first 2 years of production, with the remaining spread equally over the LOM. Less than 40% of the sustaining capital will be spent in the BRL currency. The biggest cost driver of sustaining capital is additional mining equipment ($50 million) and tailings management ($17 million). The flotation tailings facility benefits from favorable topography involving the construction of only one main dam requiring approximately 1.5Mm3 of fill in total for the initial starter dam and subsequent raises to be completed as part of sustaining capital. Fill material will be sourced from the pit resulting in cost synergies.

Closure costs are projected to be $24 million, inclusive of $5 million of contingency (30%). The process plant and some major equipment will have some salvage value after operations, estimated at $13 million, which is excluded from the closure costs but taken into account in the cash flow model.

Table 8: Capital Cost Summary

Capital Cost Breakdown (USD MM) Initial Capital Sustaining Capital Closure Costs Process Plant $79 $5 - Power and Electrical $58 - - Mining Equipment $43 $50 - Infrastructure $38 - - Tailings & Water Management $12 $17 - Surface Operations $11 - - Closure and Rehabilitation - - $18 Sub-Total - Direct Costs $240 $71 $18 Indirect Costs $53 - - Owners Costs $55 - - Pre-Production Costs $41 - - Contingency $38 - $5 Capital Costs Before Tax $427 $71 $24 Net Taxes Payable $38 $12 - Total Capital Costs $458 $83 $24

Further Optimization, Cost Reductions and Project Potential

The Corporation believes there are potential opportunities to further improve the economics of the Project through the detailed engineering phase and over time:

Optimization of comminution circuit following additional test work;

Improved gold recovery with fine grinding of sulphide concentrate prior to leach;

Increased Mineral Resources and Reserves at depth;

Exploration success within the large surrounding land package; and

Additional revenues from silver.

Corporate Update - Launch of Project Financing

The Corporation is formally launching the project financing process, which will be managed internally by Dušan Petkovic, Vice President, Corporate Development & Investor Relations. Before joining GMIN, Mr. Petkovic spent 10 years at one of the global leading financiers to the mining sector, where he was Principal, Private Debt, and a member of the investment committee that managed more than 80 investments totaling over $2.5 billion. Mr. Petkovic was responsible for the origination, structuring, and investment management of bespoke project financing transactions for single-asset emerging producers that included senior and junior debt, commodity linked notes, precious metal streams, and royalties.

The Corporation will be evaluating various sources of funding, including commercial bank debt, private debt, precious metals streaming, and equity, and will work to have the project financing secured to move forward with a construction decision by mid-2022. Targeting 60% to 70% of the capital required from non-equity sources, the key objective is to finance the project, manage risk and volatility, and deliver enhanced IRR and NPV5% attributable to common shareholders.

Timetable and Next Steps

Over the next 12 months, the Corporation will be focused on the following activities:

Project financing secured by mid-2022;

Completion and results of 10,000-meter exploration and drilling program in Q3-2022;

Start of detailed engineering in Q1-2022;

Start of Project construction by Q3-2022; and

Expected first gold production in Q3-2024 with first year of full production in 2025.

Technical Report Preparation and Qualified Persons

The Study has an effective date of December 10, 2021 and was issued on February 9, 2022. It was authored by independent Qualified Persons and is in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

GMS was responsible for the overall report and FS coordination, property description and location, accessibility, history, mineral processing and metallurgical testing, mineral reserve estimation, mining methods, recovery methods, project infrastructures, operating costs, capital costs, economic analysis and project execution plan. SRK was responsible for the geological setting, deposit type, exploration, drilling, sample preparation, data verification, mineral resource estimation, environmental studies, permitting and adjacent properties. For readers to fully understand the information in this news release, they should read the technical report in its entirety, including all qualifications, assumptions, exclusions and risks. The technical report is intended to be read as a whole and sections should not be read or relied upon out of context.

The Qualified Persons ("QPs") are Neil Lincoln, P. Eng. having overall responsibility for the Report including metallurgy, recovery methods, capital and operating costs. Camila Passos, MSc, PGeo, CREA-SP of SRK Consulting is responsible for geology and the mineral resource estimate. Charles Gagnon, P. Eng., is responsible for mineral reserves, mining method, capital and operating costs related to the mine. Paulo Ricardo Behrens da Franca, P. Eng. of F&Z Consultoria e Projetos is responsible for tailings management. Thiago Toussaint, MBA, CREA-MG, AMEA of SRK consulting is responsible for environment and permitting.

The technical content of this press release has been reviewed and approved by the QPs who were involved with preparation of the Study. In addition, Louis-Pierre Gignac, President & Chief Executive Officer of GMIN, a QP as defined in NI 43-101, has reviewed the Study on behalf of the Corporation and has approved the technical disclosure contained in this news release. The FS is summarized into a technical report that is filed on the Corporation's website at www.gminingventures.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com in accordance with NI 43-101.

About G Mining Services Inc.

GMS a specialized mining consultancy firm based in Brossard, Québec, offering a wide range of services to both underground and open pit mining projects. GMS possesses the capabilities to develop a resource from the exploration phase, to development, into construction, commissioning and then operations. GMS self-performs project development with an objective of building fit-for-purpose and cost effectively. GMS was directly involved in successful construction and development of the Fruta del Norte gold mine in Ecuador (Lundin Gold Inc.) and the Merian gold mine in Suriname (Newmont Mining Corp.), among others. For more information, please visit www.gmining.com.

About G Mining Ventures Corp.

G Mining Ventures Corp. (TSXV:GMIN) is a mineral exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious metal projects. Its flagship asset, the permitted Tocantinzinho Project, is located in Para State, Brazil. Tocantinzinho is an open-pit gold deposit containing 2.0 million ounces of reserves at 1.3 g/t. The deposit is open at depth, and the underexplored 688km2 land package presents additional exploration potential.

