Altigen Communications, Inc.: Altigen Announces the Availability of CoreAttendant for Microsoft Teams

MILPITAS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 9, 2022 / Altigen Communications Inc. (OTCQB:ATGN), a Silicon Valley-based Microsoft ISV and Cloud Solutions provider, today announced the availability of CoreAttendant, a native Teams Operator Console application for mid-size and large enterprise organizations.

CoreAttendant enhances the capabilities of Microsoft Teams Phone System by enabling company operators, receptionists and administrative personnel to quickly answer and distribute phone calls to employees and departments directly within the Microsoft Teams interface.

Developed on the Microsoft Bot framework and deployed in Azure, CoreAttendant's easy to use, intuitive user interface provides:

Single click and "hot key" call transfers

User defined favorites lists, which facilitate transfers to frequently called employees

Employee presence and calendar integration to ensure availability of the requested party

Departmental hierarchy view enables transfers to the best available person in the event the requested party is unavailable

Better yet, CoreAttendant is built on Altigen's CoreInteract routing and queuing engine to add important extended functionality that is simply not available from other operator console applications. As a result, CoreAttendant is uniquely able to:

Transfer calls to departments, such as Sales, Support, Service, etc.

Assign single or multiple operators to a single or multiple operator queues, which is critical to managing high call volume environments

Route unanswered calls to the departmental administrator, and not simply the company operator, to maximize customer service

"While there are several Teams operator console applications currently on the market, CoreAttendant surpasses the capabilities of those applications due to the fact that it is built for enterprise customers and based on our CoreInteract engine", said Mark Allen, Altigen's Chief Technology Officer. "Due to restrictions in Microsoft Teams, other applications are limited to transferring calls to a specific employee. Callers can already do this by dialing the direct number of that employee or by speaking the name of the person in the Teams Auto Attendant. The real value of CoreAttendant is the ability for the operator to connect callers to right department or person, even when callers do not know the name of the person who can best assist them."

According to Jerry Fleming, Altigen's President & CEO, "The beauty of CoreAttendant is that every company needs an operator console. When companies migrate to Teams Phone System, an operator console is one of the first applications customers look to deploy. Not only does CoreAttendant represent a new revenue opportunity, but it also opens the door for us to introduce our complete suite of Teams Phone System applications to drive increased value for our customers."

"Perhaps more importantly, CoreAttendant marks the first of the new wave of applications we've been diligently working on for some time. These additional applications, which are in various stages of quality assurance and user acceptance testing, are scheduled to be released during the remainder of this quarter."

CoreAttendant is available through Altigen's global network of business partners. In the coming months CoreAttendant will also be available through the Microsoft App Store.

About Altigen Communications

Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCQB:ATGN), based in Silicon Valley, is a leading provider of Cloud-based Unified Communications solutions built on Microsoft technologies. Altigen's all software solutions include hosted PBX, operator console, enterprise routing and queuing, call recording and complete omni-channel contact center solutions. We also provide cost-effective integrated SIP communications services in conjunction with our solutions to deliver a complete end-to-end, fully managed cloud service for our customers and partners. Our solutions are available through our global network of certified resellers. For more information, call 1-888-ALTIGEN or visit our website at www.altigen.com.

