Jolywood won the pv magazine Annual Award 2021

TAIZHOU, China, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Throughout 2021, pv magazine sought the most outstanding innovations in Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS), Balance of System (BOS), Inverters, Manufacturing, Modules, Sustainability and Publisher's Pick categories. Jolywood came out on top of the deliberations, with its 182mm, TOPCon cell double-glass bifacial module.

PV magazine gathered together a distinguished expert jury from the leaders of solar enterprises, analysis of institutions, and University of New South Wales to select the most innovative technology and products in the solar and storage industries.

The award winning product 'Niwa Black' module adopts large-size M10 silicon wafers based on the Jolywood latest J-TOPCon 2.0 technology, which brings bifaciality of 80%, efficiency of 22% and temperature coefficient of -0.31%/°C. The bifacial module has dimensions of 1,728×1,134x30mm and weighs in at 24,5kg. The black silicon and frame deliver an all-black aesthetic design with graceful and noble appearance of the module. Beyond that, with high power, high power benefit, and low LCOE, Niwa Black also has the advantages of low LTD, LeTID, excellent low light response and reliability, which is beneficial for residential rooftop projects.

For this product, Jolywood already has the ability to scale the technology and mass produced module. It has been applied the product to many residential rooftop projects in Europe and was favored by customers, and has won consistent praise. In addition, Jolywood commissioned a 1.5GW TOPCon solar cell factory in Taizhou City and planned a new 16GW capacity in Taiyuan City.

"Market is the most direct feedback on product quality. Till now, we have sipped more than 5GW n-type solar cells and modules, and won great praise from our client. That's what validates the excellent quality of products," proudly said by Jolywood sales director Cathy Huang. "Jolywood products will sale all over the world and provide better service."

