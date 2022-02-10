ProcureNet: Australia TGA Approves Medriva COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Self-Test Kit as Mass Rapid Testing (MRT) Becomes the Future for Controlling Future Outbreaks

Company Plans to Sell Cost-Effective Kit to Governments, Pharmacies, Airports, Schools and Amazon.com

SYDNEY, Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading global medical product supplier ProcureNet has won Australian Government authorization to market and sell its highly effective Medriva COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Test Kit under ARTG #383819.

Approval from the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) has signaled a potential mass rollout of Medriva test kits to pharmacies and local governments, which provides quick and easy detection via a nasal swab.

Getting the green light for Medrivacomes at a crucial time for Australians as COVID-19 cases remained high and Australia is set to open borders to vaccinated tourists on Feb. 21.

The Medriva COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Self-Test Kit is one of the most effective on the market - having a 95 percent "sensitivity rate" and a 99 percent "relative specificity" rate. Its overall effectiveness is 97 percent. The results meet World Health Organization's recommended performance standards.

Founded in 2020 by Gurbaksh Chahal, Medriva had a successful launch through its strong government partner network, including organizations such as WHO, UNICEF, Health Canada, Government of Italy, Hong Kong, Turkey, Sinovac, and over a dozen states in the United States.

"The TGA has rigorously assessed our antigen test kit for safety, quality and effectiveness before being provisionally registered for use in Australia," commented Chahal, ProcureNet's chief executive.

"The approval gives us the green light to supply Medriva COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Test Kit to help Australians in their early detection of the virus. As countries begin to live with COVID-19, mass rapid testing (MRT) becomes the main tool to control any future outbreaks. Eliminating the virus completely, through stringent lockdown and quarantine measures, and treating it as endemic are often discussed as mutually exclusive strategies. Frequent and widespread adoption of at-home antigen rapid testing could offer the best of both worlds. And, we look forward to helping Australians by bringing the most cost-effective diagnostic solutions to them. "

Critics of RATs say that PCR is much more sensitive, but this can actually be a liability when it detects a residual amount of RNA during a waning, non-infectious case. Data from a study by the UK COVID-19 Lateral Flow Oversight Team shows that RAT sensitivity for contagious cases, even when asymptomatic, is typically around 97 percent. This means that, with rapid testing, positive individuals can reliably know which few days they need to stay at home, while everyone else testing negative can confidently get on with their lives.

"Whatever we do now is preparation for the next variant wave or future pandemics. Self-testing is already as easy as other hygiene routines, like brushing teeth. We know it can be made as cheap as a daily commute. When that happens, we can crush the pandemic with a new kind of 'MRT': mass rapid testing," said Chahal.

The Company's global rise is a direct result of its strong social impact values that have aided hundreds of millions of citizens across several continents to help fight COVID-19 through its vaccination and diagnostic products. The Company will now extend its production capacity of 60 million rapid antigen test kits per month to the Australian market. Medriva also plans to make its cost-effective test kits available on Amazon.

