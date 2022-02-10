Dufry International AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Dufry wins the tender of the duty-free and duty-paid concessions at Recife Airport in Brazil for eight years



10.02.2022 / 07:00



Leading global travel retailer Dufry, wins the tender of the duty-free and duty-paid concessions for eight years at Recife International Airport in Brazil, where it has been operating for more than 26 years. The airport, which is managed by Aena, welcomes almost 9 million passengers each year and operates domestic and international flights 24 hours a day, thus playing an important role in supporting the economy of the city and the entire Northeast Region of Brazil. The new contract lasts until November 2029 and includes the creation of four new store layouts covering a total retail area of 1,374 m2. Dufry will operate a 431 m2 walkthrough duty-free store in the departures area and a 595 m2 duty-free store in the arrivals area. Both shops will offer a comprehensive selection of the core duty-free categories including perfumes & cosmetics, liquor and confectionery. For the duty-paid offer, two redesigned shops will be located in the departures area; an 80 m2 store landside and a 268 m2 store airside. Both will feature a Hudson convenience shop-in-shop concept and will offer a selection of the core product categories including perfume & cosmetics, liquor and confectionery. Announcing the contract, Gustavo Fagundes, Chief Operating Officer for South America said: 'We are very proud to be able to continue our long-standing and successful collaboration with Recife International Airport and we would like to take this opportunity to thank our partners at Aena for their renewed trust. Our continued close collaboration will help us deliver a further improved shopping experience to almost 9 million passengers that visit the airport each year.' For further information:



