- (PLX AI) - Uponor Q4 revenue EUR 329.3 million.
- • Q4 EBIT EUR 22.8 million
- • Q4 adjusted EBIT EUR 26.7 million
- • Q4 EPS EUR 0.23
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|07:22
|Uponor Oyj: Corporate Governance Statement and Remuneration Report for 2021 available
|07:16
|Uponor Sees Sales, Adj. EBIT Increasing in 2022 Compared to Last Year
|07:16
|Uponor Oyj: Directed share issue under the management share-based incentive plan 2019-2021
|07:10
|Uponor Oyj: Notice to the Annual General Meeting of Uponor Corporation
|31.01.
|Uponor Oyj: Uponor publishes financial results for the year 2021 on 10 February 2022
