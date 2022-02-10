Wereldhave N.V.: Wereldhave results FY 2021

- DRPS 2021 at € 1.88 per share, above guidance of € 1.80 - 1.85 due to strong rent collection
- Proposed dividend 2021 € 1.10 per share, vs. € 0.50 for 2020
- Stable Benelux property valuations in H2 2021, LTV down to 41% from 47% FY 2020
- Two Full Service Centers completed, delivering 3 Full Service Centers in 2022
- Significant increase in NPS to +25 reflecting strategy impact
- Outlook DRPS 2022 increased from € 1.40-1.50 per share to € 1.50-1.60
