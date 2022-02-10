Anzeige
Donnerstag, 10.02.2022
Strong Buy! Heute bei 5,05 - aber schon bald bei 31,80?
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.02.2022 | 07:17
65 Leser
Wereldhave N.V.: Wereldhave results FY 2021

  • DRPS 2021 at € 1.88 per share, above guidance of € 1.80 - 1.85 due to strong rent collection
  • Proposed dividend 2021 € 1.10 per share, vs. € 0.50 for 2020
  • Stable Benelux property valuations in H2 2021, LTV down to 41% from 47% FY 2020
  • Two Full Service Centers completed, delivering 3 Full Service Centers in 2022
  • Significant increase in NPS to +25 reflecting strategy impact
  • Outlook DRPS 2022 increased from € 1.40-1.50 per share to € 1.50-1.60

Attachment

  • Press release Wereldhave Results 2021 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/92c60079-c299-4555-9ab0-80174f62fe71)

© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
