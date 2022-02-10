- (PLX AI) - DNB Q4 EPS NOK 3.79 vs. estimate NOK 3.82.
- • Q4 net interest income NOK 10,285 million vs. estimate NOK 10,010 million
- • Q4 CET1 capital ratio 19.4% vs. estimate 19%
- • Q4 net income NOK 6,155 million vs. estimate NOK 6,000 million
- • Board of Directors will propose a dividend of NOK 9.75 per share for 2021
- • Says operating expenses of NOK 6,427 million were comparable to same quarter last year
- • DNB's financial ambitions remain unchanged: a return on equity (ROE) above 12 per cent, a cost ratio (C/I) of less than 40 per cent and a long-term dividend policy where more than half of the annual profit is to be paid out to our owners
- • DNB's ambition for the capital level (CET1 capital ratio) has been adjusted from 17.1 to 17.6 per cent to reflect new capital expectations from Finanstilsynet
- • DNB is changing its tax guidance from 22 to 23 per cent
