NOXXON Pharma N.V. (Euronext Growth Paris: ALNOX) (Paris:ALNOX), a biotechnology company focused on improving cancer treatments by targeting the tumor microenvironment (TME), announces that Aram Mangasarian, CEO of NOXXON, and Bryan Jennings, CFO of NOXXON, will participate and be available for meetings at several partnering and investor conferences in February and March 2022.

BIO CEO Investor Conference, February 14-17, 2022, digital event

The BIO CEO Investor Conference, one of the largest investor conferences focused on established and emerging publicly traded and select private biotech companies, will enable networking for the biotech industry with premier investor and banking communities. Registration for the event is required.

Annual European Life Science CEO Forum, March 1-2, 2022, digital event

The 15th annual edition of the bio-pharma industry event will address the main challenges for 2022, including investment, partnering and alliance management. NOXXON's CEO, Aram Mangasarian, will participate in the Immuno-Oncology BD Partnering Panel alongside executives from Cytovia Therapeutics, Oasmia Pharmaceutical, MSD and LifeSci Consulting. The panel will take place on Wednesday, March 2 at 11:05 a.m. 12:00 p.m. CET. In addition to the main program, the forum will facilitate virtual networking meetings from February 28 to March 4. Registration for the event is required.

BIOMED EVENT 2022, March 8, 2022, Paris, France (rescheduled from January 26, 2022)

The 7th edition of the BIOMED EVENT organized by INVEST SECURITIES, will host numerous European listed biotech/medtech companies and institutional investors. NOXXON's CEO will be available for one-on-one and group meetings throughout the day. Registration for the event is required.

About NOXXON

NOXXON's oncology-focused pipeline acts on the tumor microenvironment (TME) and the cancer immunity cycle by breaking the tumor protection barrier and blocking tumor repair. By neutralizing chemokines in the TME, NOXXON's approach works in combination with other forms of treatment to weaken tumor defenses against the immune system and enable greater therapeutic impact. NOXXON's lead program NOX-A12 has delivered final top-line data from a Keytruda combination trial in metastatic colorectal and pancreatic cancer patients published at the ESMO conference in September 2020 and in July 2021 the company announced its Phase 2 study, OPTIMUS, to further evaluate safety and efficacy of NOX-A12 in combination with Merck's Keytruda and two different chemotherapy regimens as second-line therapy in patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer. NOXXON is also studying NOX-A12 in brain cancer in combination with radiotherapy which has been granted orphan drug status in the US and EU for the treatment of certain brain cancers. GLORIA, a trial of NOX-A12 in combination with radiotherapy in newly diagnosed brain cancer patients who will not benefit clinically from standard chemotherapy has delivered interim data from the first two cohorts showing consistent tumor reductions and objective tumor responses. Additionally, GLORIA has been expanded to assess the benefit of NOX-A12 with other treatment combinations, radiotherapy bevacizumab and radiotherapy pembrolizumab. The company's second clinical-stage asset NOX-E36 is a Phase 2 TME asset targeting the innate immune system. NOXXON plans to test NOX-E36 in patients with solid tumors. Further information can be found at: www.noxxon.com.

Keytruda is a registered trademark of Merck Sharp Dohme Corp.

About the GLORIA Study

GLORIA (NCT04121455) is NOXXON's dose-escalation, phase 1/2 study of NOX-A12 in combination with irradiation in first-line partially resected or unresected glioblastoma (brain cancer) patients with unmethylated MGMT promoter (resistant to standard chemotherapy). GLORIA further evaluates safety and efficacy of NOX-A12 three additional arms combining NOX-A12 with: A. radiotherapy in patients with complete tumor resection; B. radiotherapy and bevacizumab in patients with incomplete tumor resection; and C. radiotherapy and pembrolizumab in patients with incomplete tumor resection.

About the OPTIMUS Study

OPTIMUS (NCT04901741) is NOXXON's open-label two-arm phase 2 study of NOX-A12 combined with pembrolizumab and nanoliposomal irinotecan/5-FU/leucovorin or gemcitabine/nab-paclitaxel in microsatellite-stable metastatic pancreatic cancer patients.

