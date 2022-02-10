Digital Workforce Services PLC: Digital Workforce appoints new UK country manager to accelerate strategic growth

LONDON, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Workforce Services PLC, the leading provider of intelligent automation (IA) services, has promoted Leon Stafford to the role of UK country manager as the company aims to continue its accelerated growth in healthcare, manufacturing, energy, utilities and the public sector.

With one analyst highlighting how "companies with advanced automation programs will obliterate - not merely beat - the competition", 1 and 73% of organisations worldwide already using automation technologies, 2 Digital Workforce has seen a significant rise in UK companies and public sector providers exploring how they can benefit from IA and robotic process automation (RPA).

Mika Vainio-Mattila, Chief Executive Officer at Digital Workforce, said "Enterprises are seeing how IA can support their strategies and goals, while at the same time helping tackle skills shortages by automating processes and refocusing resources. To do that, they need the right partner, and we believe Digital Workforce is well equipped to fill that role and enjoy strategic growth as we become a major supplier of IA in the UK over the next five years. To achieve this, we need the right team in place. Over the last few months, Leon has demonstrated time and time again that he is exactly the right fit for Digital Workforce. With him as UK country manager we have an excellent starting point to continue our work of building a successful country unit."

Stafford initially joined Digital Workforce as director of sales in May 2021 from Blue Prism, where he led RPA engagements with the likes of the Ministry of Defence, UK Policing and ABB Group. He has since helped Digital Workforce strengthen its relationships with a variety of UK private and public sector organisations in healthcare, insurance, manufacturing and local government.

Stafford said "So many companies can benefit from deploying IA, but to do it they need access to services that can scale rapidly. This is exactly what Digital Workforce offers - our unique cloud-based services give our customers the fastest, easiest and most cost-effective route to implement IA in their organisations. I am delighted to have the opportunity to build on the great work we are doing, helping complex organisations get more from automation, and building relationships with key partners to achieve our objectives, alongside fantastic colleagues. We are well positioned to meet the strong market growth in the UK. "

Digital Workforce recently completed an initial public offering, listing on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market, and has targeted growth in the UK and Ireland as a key part of its global priorities and rapid growth.

Notes for editors

1https://www.forrester.com/blogs/predictions-2022-the-pandemics-wake-drives-automation-trends/

2https://www2.deloitte.com/uk/en/pages/press-releases/articles/two-thirds-of-business-leaders-used-automation-to-respond-to-the-impact-of-covid-19.html



About Digital Workforce

Digital Workforce is one of the leading service providers specialising in Robotic Process Automation (RPA) and Intelligent Automation (IA) on an industrial scale in terms of revenue, service offering, client references and head count. Digital Workforce helps its customers to automate knowledge work tasks and business processes with IA through its Digital Workers. Digital Workers are software robots that are in essence automated team members that execute business processes precisely, tirelessly and with fewer mistakes than human workers - with no significant changes to the customer's existing systems. Digital workers have superpowers based on RPA, Artificial intelligence, and cloud services, which make them fast and efficient. https://digitalworkforce.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1452301/DigitalWorkforce1_logo_RGB_2x_Logo.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1743613/Digital_Workforce_Leon_Stafford.jpg