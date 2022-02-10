SJVN Limited, an Indian state-owned hydropower producer, has revealed plans to develop 10 GW of solar power projects over the next five years.From pv magazine India SJVN Limited, an Indian state-owned hydropower producer, aims to develop 10 GW of solar power projects in the Indian state of Rajasthan over a period of five years. The developer has submitted a letter of intent to develop the solar projects in Rajasthan. The government of Rajasthan has given the developer its full support. SJVN plans to establish 10 GW of renewable power projects/parks on the land banks to be allocated by Rajasthan ...

