Fortescue Metals Group has unveiled plans for a massive 5.4 GW solar PV, wind and battery storage project at its iron ore mining operations in Western Australia.From pv magazine Australia Fortescue Future Industries (FFI) has filed environmental documents with the West Australian Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) to build the multibillion-dollar Uaroo Renewable Energy Hub. Plans for the renewable energy hub, to be built near the coastal town of Onslow and 170 km west of the Fortescue Metals Group (FMG) Eliwana mine site, have this week been released for public comment by the West Australian ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...