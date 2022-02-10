Anzeige
Donnerstag, 10.02.2022
Der 1.345%-Turnaround!? Gamechanger-Meldung: Unglaublicher Forschungsdurchbruch und Patent!
10.02.2022 | 08:31
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 10-Feb-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

10 February 2022

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 09 February 2022 it purchased a total of 261,990 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           191,990     70,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.3040     GBP1.0980 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.2780     GBP1.0760 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.2887     GBP1.0843

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 735,717,963 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC 
Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP (as indicated below) Euronext Dublin 
Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
3,387      1.2800        XDUB     08:02:37      00025839858TRDU1 
1        1.2880        XDUB     08:39:46      00025841406TRDU1 
848       1.2880        XDUB     08:39:56      00025841407TRDU1 
152       1.2880        XDUB     08:39:56      00025841408TRDU1 
1,013      1.2880        XDUB     08:39:56      00025841409TRDU1 
2,686      1.2900        XDUB     08:41:09      00025841481TRDU1 
5,000      1.2900        XDUB     08:41:09      00025841482TRDU1 
1,606      1.2900        XDUB     08:41:09      00025841483TRDU1 
1,425      1.2900        XDUB     08:44:08      00025841547TRDU1 
1,146      1.2880        XDUB     08:45:00      00025841588TRDU1 
1,445      1.2880        XDUB     08:45:00      00025841589TRDU1 
1,714      1.2880        XDUB     08:45:00      00025841590TRDU1 
274       1.2880        XDUB     08:45:00      00025841591TRDU1 
5        1.2860        XDUB     09:00:34      00025842063TRDU1 
1,444      1.2860        XDUB     09:19:13      00025842462TRDU1 
2,290      1.2880        XDUB     09:20:37      00025842494TRDU1 
2,335      1.2880        XDUB     09:20:37      00025842495TRDU1 
1,895      1.2880        XDUB     09:20:37      00025842496TRDU1 
1,348      1.2860        XDUB     09:21:19      00025842531TRDU1 
1,533      1.2860        XDUB     09:21:19      00025842532TRDU1 
157       1.2860        XDUB     09:21:19      00025842533TRDU1 
1,440      1.2860        XDUB     09:21:19      00025842534TRDU1 
1,605      1.2860        XDUB     09:37:50      00025843021TRDU1 
1,680      1.2860        XDUB     09:43:08      00025843130TRDU1 
618       1.2860        XDUB     09:48:51      00025843237TRDU1 
985       1.2860        XDUB     09:48:51      00025843238TRDU1 
1,731      1.2860        XDUB     09:54:37      00025843311TRDU1 
18        1.2860        XDUB     10:03:14      00025843452TRDU1 
16        1.2860        XDUB     10:04:14      00025843457TRDU1 
1,486      1.2860        XDUB     10:04:14      00025843458TRDU1 
1,520      1.2860        XDUB     10:04:14      00025843459TRDU1 
1,511      1.2860        XDUB     10:04:22      00025843460TRDU1 
1,780      1.2900        XDUB     10:21:30      00025843720TRDU1 
1,518      1.2900        XDUB     10:23:08      00025843756TRDU1 
367       1.2900        XDUB     10:28:43      00025843880TRDU1 
1,379      1.2900        XDUB     10:28:43      00025843881TRDU1 
1,000      1.2880        XDUB     10:29:02      00025843902TRDU1 
783       1.2880        XDUB     10:29:02      00025843903TRDU1 
3,241      1.2880        XDUB     10:29:02      00025843904TRDU1 
1,494      1.2880        XDUB     10:51:44      00025844531TRDU1 
441       1.2880        XDUB     10:56:20      00025844687TRDU1 
1,213      1.2880        XDUB     10:56:20      00025844688TRDU1 
1,660      1.2880        XDUB     11:01:40      00025844798TRDU1 
99        1.2880        XDUB     11:01:40      00025844799TRDU1 
135       1.2840        XDUB     11:02:24      00025844816TRDU1 
1,426      1.2880        XDUB     11:31:43      00025845761TRDU1 
101       1.2880        XDUB     11:31:43      00025845762TRDU1 
111       1.2880        XDUB     11:31:43      00025845763TRDU1 
110       1.2880        XDUB     11:31:44      00025845764TRDU1 
417       1.2880        XDUB     11:31:44      00025845765TRDU1 
3,108      1.2900        XDUB     11:35:55      00025845837TRDU1 
867       1.2900        XDUB     11:35:55      00025845838TRDU1 
2,501      1.2900        XDUB     11:35:55      00025845839TRDU1 
1,786      1.2900        XDUB     11:38:30      00025845874TRDU1 
1,253      1.2900        XDUB     11:45:22      00025846090TRDU1 
447       1.2900        XDUB     11:45:22      00025846091TRDU1 
1,604      1.2900        XDUB     11:51:46      00025846225TRDU1 
1,660      1.2900        XDUB     11:57:56      00025846324TRDU1 
255       1.2900        XDUB     12:04:03      00025846406TRDU1 
1,228      1.2900        XDUB     12:04:03      00025846407TRDU1 
1,603      1.2900        XDUB     12:09:29      00025846500TRDU1 
834       1.2900        XDUB     12:15:21      00025846543TRDU1 
904       1.2900        XDUB     12:15:21      00025846544TRDU1 
2,256      1.2900        XDUB     12:29:43      00025846757TRDU1 
1,100      1.2900        XDUB     12:29:43      00025846758TRDU1 
1,699      1.2900        XDUB     12:33:53      00025846793TRDU1 
1,765      1.2900        XDUB     12:39:51      00025846854TRDU1 
1,659      1.2900        XDUB     12:46:18      00025846896TRDU1 
662       1.2880        XDUB     12:46:53      00025846898TRDU1 
393       1.3000        XDUB     12:54:58      00025847010TRDU1 
289       1.3000        XDUB     12:54:58      00025847011TRDU1 
3,305      1.3040        XDUB     13:24:15      00025847394TRDU1 
297       1.3040        XDUB     13:24:15      00025847396TRDU1 
63        1.3040        XDUB     13:24:15      00025847397TRDU1 
148       1.3040        XDUB     13:24:15      00025847398TRDU1 
835       1.3040        XDUB     13:24:15      00025847399TRDU1 
1,216      1.3040        XDUB     13:24:15      00025847400TRDU1 
920       1.3040        XDUB     13:24:15      00025847401TRDU1 
126       1.3040        XDUB     13:24:15      00025847402TRDU1 
794       1.3040        XDUB     13:24:15      00025847403TRDU1 
203       1.3040        XDUB     13:24:15      00025847404TRDU1 
49        1.3040        XDUB     13:24:15      00025847405TRDU1 
871       1.3040        XDUB     13:24:15      00025847406TRDU1 
175       1.3040        XDUB     13:24:15      00025847407TRDU1 
745       1.3040        XDUB     13:24:15      00025847408TRDU1 
301       1.3040        XDUB     13:24:15      00025847409TRDU1 
619       1.3040        XDUB     13:24:15      00025847410TRDU1

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

February 10, 2022 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
