DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 10-Feb-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

10 February 2022

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 09 February 2022 it purchased a total of 261,990 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 191,990 70,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.3040 GBP1.0980 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.2780 GBP1.0760 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.2887 GBP1.0843

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 735,717,963 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP (as indicated below) Euronext Dublin Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 3,387 1.2800 XDUB 08:02:37 00025839858TRDU1 1 1.2880 XDUB 08:39:46 00025841406TRDU1 848 1.2880 XDUB 08:39:56 00025841407TRDU1 152 1.2880 XDUB 08:39:56 00025841408TRDU1 1,013 1.2880 XDUB 08:39:56 00025841409TRDU1 2,686 1.2900 XDUB 08:41:09 00025841481TRDU1 5,000 1.2900 XDUB 08:41:09 00025841482TRDU1 1,606 1.2900 XDUB 08:41:09 00025841483TRDU1 1,425 1.2900 XDUB 08:44:08 00025841547TRDU1 1,146 1.2880 XDUB 08:45:00 00025841588TRDU1 1,445 1.2880 XDUB 08:45:00 00025841589TRDU1 1,714 1.2880 XDUB 08:45:00 00025841590TRDU1 274 1.2880 XDUB 08:45:00 00025841591TRDU1 5 1.2860 XDUB 09:00:34 00025842063TRDU1 1,444 1.2860 XDUB 09:19:13 00025842462TRDU1 2,290 1.2880 XDUB 09:20:37 00025842494TRDU1 2,335 1.2880 XDUB 09:20:37 00025842495TRDU1 1,895 1.2880 XDUB 09:20:37 00025842496TRDU1 1,348 1.2860 XDUB 09:21:19 00025842531TRDU1 1,533 1.2860 XDUB 09:21:19 00025842532TRDU1 157 1.2860 XDUB 09:21:19 00025842533TRDU1 1,440 1.2860 XDUB 09:21:19 00025842534TRDU1 1,605 1.2860 XDUB 09:37:50 00025843021TRDU1 1,680 1.2860 XDUB 09:43:08 00025843130TRDU1 618 1.2860 XDUB 09:48:51 00025843237TRDU1 985 1.2860 XDUB 09:48:51 00025843238TRDU1 1,731 1.2860 XDUB 09:54:37 00025843311TRDU1 18 1.2860 XDUB 10:03:14 00025843452TRDU1 16 1.2860 XDUB 10:04:14 00025843457TRDU1 1,486 1.2860 XDUB 10:04:14 00025843458TRDU1 1,520 1.2860 XDUB 10:04:14 00025843459TRDU1 1,511 1.2860 XDUB 10:04:22 00025843460TRDU1 1,780 1.2900 XDUB 10:21:30 00025843720TRDU1 1,518 1.2900 XDUB 10:23:08 00025843756TRDU1 367 1.2900 XDUB 10:28:43 00025843880TRDU1 1,379 1.2900 XDUB 10:28:43 00025843881TRDU1 1,000 1.2880 XDUB 10:29:02 00025843902TRDU1 783 1.2880 XDUB 10:29:02 00025843903TRDU1 3,241 1.2880 XDUB 10:29:02 00025843904TRDU1 1,494 1.2880 XDUB 10:51:44 00025844531TRDU1 441 1.2880 XDUB 10:56:20 00025844687TRDU1 1,213 1.2880 XDUB 10:56:20 00025844688TRDU1 1,660 1.2880 XDUB 11:01:40 00025844798TRDU1 99 1.2880 XDUB 11:01:40 00025844799TRDU1 135 1.2840 XDUB 11:02:24 00025844816TRDU1 1,426 1.2880 XDUB 11:31:43 00025845761TRDU1 101 1.2880 XDUB 11:31:43 00025845762TRDU1 111 1.2880 XDUB 11:31:43 00025845763TRDU1 110 1.2880 XDUB 11:31:44 00025845764TRDU1 417 1.2880 XDUB 11:31:44 00025845765TRDU1 3,108 1.2900 XDUB 11:35:55 00025845837TRDU1 867 1.2900 XDUB 11:35:55 00025845838TRDU1 2,501 1.2900 XDUB 11:35:55 00025845839TRDU1 1,786 1.2900 XDUB 11:38:30 00025845874TRDU1 1,253 1.2900 XDUB 11:45:22 00025846090TRDU1 447 1.2900 XDUB 11:45:22 00025846091TRDU1 1,604 1.2900 XDUB 11:51:46 00025846225TRDU1 1,660 1.2900 XDUB 11:57:56 00025846324TRDU1 255 1.2900 XDUB 12:04:03 00025846406TRDU1 1,228 1.2900 XDUB 12:04:03 00025846407TRDU1 1,603 1.2900 XDUB 12:09:29 00025846500TRDU1 834 1.2900 XDUB 12:15:21 00025846543TRDU1 904 1.2900 XDUB 12:15:21 00025846544TRDU1 2,256 1.2900 XDUB 12:29:43 00025846757TRDU1 1,100 1.2900 XDUB 12:29:43 00025846758TRDU1 1,699 1.2900 XDUB 12:33:53 00025846793TRDU1 1,765 1.2900 XDUB 12:39:51 00025846854TRDU1 1,659 1.2900 XDUB 12:46:18 00025846896TRDU1 662 1.2880 XDUB 12:46:53 00025846898TRDU1 393 1.3000 XDUB 12:54:58 00025847010TRDU1 289 1.3000 XDUB 12:54:58 00025847011TRDU1 3,305 1.3040 XDUB 13:24:15 00025847394TRDU1 297 1.3040 XDUB 13:24:15 00025847396TRDU1 63 1.3040 XDUB 13:24:15 00025847397TRDU1 148 1.3040 XDUB 13:24:15 00025847398TRDU1 835 1.3040 XDUB 13:24:15 00025847399TRDU1 1,216 1.3040 XDUB 13:24:15 00025847400TRDU1 920 1.3040 XDUB 13:24:15 00025847401TRDU1 126 1.3040 XDUB 13:24:15 00025847402TRDU1 794 1.3040 XDUB 13:24:15 00025847403TRDU1 203 1.3040 XDUB 13:24:15 00025847404TRDU1 49 1.3040 XDUB 13:24:15 00025847405TRDU1 871 1.3040 XDUB 13:24:15 00025847406TRDU1 175 1.3040 XDUB 13:24:15 00025847407TRDU1 745 1.3040 XDUB 13:24:15 00025847408TRDU1 301 1.3040 XDUB 13:24:15 00025847409TRDU1 619 1.3040 XDUB 13:24:15 00025847410TRDU1

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

February 10, 2022 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)