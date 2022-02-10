Anzeige
Donnerstag, 10.02.2022
Der 1.345%-Turnaround!? Gamechanger-Meldung: Unglaublicher Forschungsdurchbruch und Patent!
10.02.2022 | 08:34
DJ SCBC: The Swedish Covered Bond Corporation (SCBC) Year-end Report 2021

Press release 10 February 2022

The Swedish Covered Bond Corporation (SCBC) Year-end Report 2021

The Swedish Covered Bond Corporation ("SCBC") (in Swedish: AB Sveriges Säkerställda Obligationer (publ)) Year-end Report 2021 has been published on www.sbab.se/ir.

January-December 2021 (January-December 2020)

-- Operating profit amounted to SEK 2,119 million (1,797)

-- Net interest income totalled SEK 3,522 million (3,154)

-- Expenses amounted to SEK 1,305 million (1,190)

-- Net credit losses resulted in a recovery of SEK 7 million (loss: 21).

-- The Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital ratio amounted to 16.3% (16.3)

-- All funding programmes continue to have the highest credit ratings from Moody's

For further information, please contact:

Fredrik Jönsson, CEO SCBC

+46 8 614 38 22

fredrik.jonsson@sbab.se

© 2022 Dow Jones News
