SCBC: The Swedish Covered Bond Corporation (SCBC) Year-end Report 2021

Press release 10 February 2022
The Swedish Covered Bond Corporation (SCBC) Year-end Report 2021
The Swedish Covered Bond Corporation ("SCBC") (in Swedish: AB Sveriges Säkerställda Obligationer (publ)) Year-end Report 2021 has been published on www.sbab.se/ir.
January-December 2021 (January-December 2020)
-- Operating profit amounted to SEK 2,119 million (1,797)
-- Net interest income totalled SEK 3,522 million (3,154)
-- Expenses amounted to SEK 1,305 million (1,190)
-- Net credit losses resulted in a recovery of SEK 7 million (loss: 21).
-- The Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital ratio amounted to 16.3% (16.3)
-- All funding programmes continue to have the highest credit ratings from Moody's
