Dynamic growth outlook

Baikowski

Consolidated data (in M€) 2021 2020 2019 Revenue 44.9 35.6 40.5

In 2021, Baikowski has recorded consolidated revenue of €44.9 million, up sharply by +26.1% (+27.0% for like-for-like scope and foreign exchange rates) compared to 2020 and +10.9% compared to 2019, driven by the robustness and dynamism of most of its markets.

While the electronics markets, and more specifically the semiconductor market, are continuing to grow with sales linked to the needs of new technologies, other markets such as automotive are not left behind, confirming their resilience.

In a more stable economic context, thanks to the stimulus plans, the strategy of commercial conquest through innovation, a true pillar of the Group's development, has enabled the Group to maintain close contact with its customers in order to provide an ever more appropriate response to their application needs, and to continue to create new products.

About Baikowski: Baikowski has existed for a hundred years and is a leading manufacturer of specialist industrial minerals and, more particularly, of ultra-pure alumina powders and formulations, as well as other high-quality oxides and composites such as spinel, ZTA, YAG and cerium for technical ceramic applications, precision polishing, crystals and additives or coverings.

The quality of Baikowski's products is appreciated by a variety of high-tech markets including the lighting, watchmaking, mobile phone, microelectronic, automotive, defence and medical industries.

Complete information on the company may be found at: www.baikowski.com finance@baikowski.com

Euronext: ALBKK ISIN: FR0013384369

