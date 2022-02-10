Webhelp, a leading global provider of customer experience (CX) and business solutions, has been recognized as an industry leader in Frost and Sullivan's 2021 Frost Radar report, ranked as the most innovative CX organization overall, and in the top two for its consistent growth.

The Frost Radar measures growth rates in addition to absolute revenues and combines them with factors including innovation scalability, R&D, product portfolio and customer alignment. Webhelp scored top marks ahead of 18 other companies in the analysis, in a field of more than 250 industry participants across Europe.

"Webhelp continues to outperform the industry through its next-generation solutions portfolio, powered by gold-standard CX advisory, advanced analytics, AI, automation, and omnichannel technology," said Federico Teveles, CX Industry Analyst at Frost Sullivan. "By expertly combining this with their dedicated and skilled workforce, they continue to provide exceptional customer experience to meet shifting consumer expectations."

Frost Sullivan highlights Webhelp as having one of the industry's most forward-looking strategies for designing tailored customer experience operations, creating its proprietary Anywhere design methodology which incorporates best-shoring and new working models alongside a comprehensive platform that underpins this. Also noted was its broad offering of proprietary solutions such as VoC, augmented agent, call recording and transcription, machine translation, and people analytics. In addition, the company was recognized for supplementing its internal R&D efforts with dozens of partnerships to round out its technological offerings.

The report validates the significant growth Webhelp has made during the past year by focusing on developing its digital transformation capabilities and CX consulting to create value-driven end-to-end customer journeys.

Olivier Duha, CEO and Co-Founder of Webhelp, said:

"We are incredibly proud that Frost Sullivan has named Webhelp as Europe's top CX innovator. They have recognized both our leading tech capability and our Webhelp Anywhere proposition which combines best-shoring with new delivery models such as homeworking, hybrid models and GigCX. It is this game-changing mindset that enables client innovation and drives our continued global growth. With Webhelpers now in more than 55 countries around the world, we are very well placed to maximize impact for our clients, our people and the communities in which we work."

About Webhelp

Webhelp designs, delivers, and optimizes unforgettable human experiences for today's digital world creating game-changing customer journeys. From sales to service, content moderation to credit management, Webhelp is an end-to-end partner across all B2C and B2B customer journeys. Its close to 100,000 passionate employees across more than 55 countries thrive on making a difference for the world's most exciting brands. Webhelp is currently owned by its management and Groupe Bruxelles Lambert (Euronext: GBLB), a leading global investment holding, as of November 2019.

