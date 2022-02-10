Anzeige
Stora Enso Oyj: Stora Enso publishes its 2021 Annual Report

STORA ENSO OYJ ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT 10 February 2022 at 9:30 EET

HELSINKI, Finland, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For 2021, Stora Enso is publishing one combined Annual Report covering our strategy, financials, sustainability reporting, corporate governance and remuneration.

The Annual Report describes progress in our strategic initiatives in 2021 and how we create value as a renewable materials company. Stora Enso actively manages and reports on sustainability opportunities and risks for both the company and society. Climate change, biodiversity and the circular economy are highlighted in the strategy section as key to delivering our long-term business strategy. Stora Enso's environmental and social impacts are covered in the sections on our strategy and sustainability reporting.

The Reporting section of the Annual Report includes the report of the Board of Directors and the financial statements and notes, Stora Enso in capital markets, our tax footprint, governance and remuneration. The official audited financial statements in Finnish, and a Swedish translation, can be downloaded at storaenso.com/annualreport.

Stora Enso publishes its annual financial statement in accordance with the European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) reporting requirements. The format of the report is Extensible Hypertext Markup Language (xHTML). In line with the ESEF requirements, the primary financial statements have been labelled with XBRL tags. The audit firm PricewaterhouseCoopers Oy has provided an independent auditor's reasonable assurance report on Stora Enso's ESEF Financial Statements in Finnish in accordance with ISAE 3000 (Revised). The ESEF files are attached to this release and can be downloaded at storaenso.com/annualreport.

Stora Enso also reports against the SASB's Sustainability Accounting Standards for Forest Management and Pulp & Paper Products. The specific standard indicators are available in the online SASB Content Index, with references to the locations of these disclosures in Stora Enso's annual reporting.

Please note that there are no printed copies of the Annual Report available for ordering.

For further information, please contact:
Carl Norell
Press Officer
Tel. +46 72 241 0349

group.communications@storaenso.com

Investor enquiries:
Anna-Lena Åström
SVP Investor Relations
Tel. +46 70 210 7691

Part of the global bioeconomy, Stora Enso is a leading provider of renewable products in packaging, biomaterials, wooden construction and paper, and one of the largest private forest owners in the world. We believe that everything that is made from fossil-based materials today can be made from a tree tomorrow. Stora Enso has approximately 22,000 employees and our sales in 2021 were EUR 10.2 billion. Stora Enso shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Oy (STEAV, STERV) and Nasdaq Stockholm AB (STE A, STE R). In addition, the shares are traded in the USA as ADRs (SEOAY). storaenso.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/stora-enso-oyj/r/stora-enso-publishes-its-2021-annual-report,c3503730

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/13589/3503730/1532946.zip

7437000ZP669LKUTZ738-2021-12-31-en.zip

https://mb.cision.com/Public/13589/3503730/85b16e3fd3464207.pdf

STORAENSO Annual Report 2021

https://news.cision.com/stora-enso-oyj/i/stora-enso-annual-report,c3010091

Stora Enso Annual Report

© 2022 PR Newswire
