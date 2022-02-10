With the Italian government temporarily limiting the returns available from solar plants on the wholesale energy market, Swiss investor SUSI Partners says the underlying strength of the country's PV industry remains.A Swiss infrastructure investment fund planning to back 500MW of solar capacity in Italy has responded to concerns about an emergency measure recently introduced by the Italian government which will curb the returns of solar projects. With Rome having stipulated solar energy tariffs be pegged to historical averages this year, rather than record-busting wholesale electricity prices, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...