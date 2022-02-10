Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 10.02.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Jetzt die Rallye? Vicinity Motor setzt zum großen Sprung an!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MQ3G ISIN: US46630Q2021 Ticker-Symbol: KYM1 
Tradegate
10.02.22
11:20 Uhr
0,985 Euro
-0,025
-2,48 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
RUSSLAND
1-Jahres-Chart
VTB BANK PJSC GDR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VTB BANK PJSC GDR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,9700,98511:04
0,9650,98511:04
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
MECHEL
MECHEL PAO ADR Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MECHEL PAO ADR3,400+6,92 %
VTB BANK PJSC GDR0,985-2,48 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.