Donnerstag, 10.02.2022
Jetzt die Rallye? Vicinity Motor setzt zum großen Sprung an!
10.02.2022 | 10:05
Immunicum AB: Invitation to Immunicum's Full-Year 2021 Review and Pipeline and Strategy Outlook Held as a Hybrid Event on February 17, 2022

Immunicum AB ("Immunicum" publ; IMMU.ST), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the prevention of cancer recurrence and addressing hard-to-treat tumors, will publish its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021 on February 17. In addition, the company will provide a pipeline and strategy outlook on February 17, 2022 at 6:00pm CET (12:00pm EST).

"As stated in the year-end letter to our shareholders last December, Immunicum has laid a strong foundation for the company to move forward in 2022 and beyond," stated Erik Manting, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer at Immunicum. "We look forward as a management team to welcoming and updating our investors on the pipeline and strategy outlook for the company, based on our differentiated approach to cancer immunotherapy."

The pipeline and strategy outlook event will start with a presentation by the Management Team followed by a Q&A session. Questions for the management team can be sent to ir@immunicum.comprior to and during the event.

The following leadership team members will be on the call:

  • Erik Manting, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer
  • Lotta Ferm, Chief Financial Officer
  • Alex Karlsson-Parra, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer
  • Jeroen Rovers, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer

The meeting will be held as a hybrid event, which will be open to in-person attendance and is accessible via video connection available on Immunicum's website.


Date: Thursday, 17 February 2022

Venue: Tändstickspalatset, Västra Trädgårdsgatan 15, Stockholm

Time: 18.00 - 19.00, registration in-person attendance starting at 17.30


Since capacity is limited, please register your interest to participate in the event by email to ir@immunicum.comprior to February 15, 2022.

A live webcast and slides will be made available in the Investors section under 'Events & Presentations' on Immunicum's website: https://immunicum.se/investors/events-presentations/

A replay of the webcast will also be available at the corporate website following the live event.


FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Erik Manting

Chief Executive Officer

E-mail: ir@immunicum.com


INVESTOR RELATIONS

Brendan Payne

Stern Investor Relations

Telephone: +1 212-698-8695

E-mail: brendan.payne@sternir.com


MEDIA RELATIONS

Mario Brkulj

Valency Communications

Telephone: +49 160 9352 9951

E-mail: mbrkulj@valencycomms.eu


ABOUT IMMUNICUM AB

Attachment

  • 220210_Immunicum_Invitation_YE2021_ENG (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/556f7396-3b61-40d9-a1ba-1e2823b9444e)

© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
