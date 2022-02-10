Scanfil Oyj: Jarkko Takanen resigns from the Board of Directors of Scanfil plc

Scanfil plc Stock exchange release 10 February 2022 11.30 a.m. EET



Jarkko Takanen resigns from the Board of Directors of Scanfil plc



Jarkko Takanen has informed the Board of Directors of Scanfil to move outside of Finland and pursue new job opportunities abroad. Therefore he has left his resignation letter today on 10 February 2022. The last date as a Member of the Board of Directors of Scanfil has agreed to be 21 February 2022. After the change, the Board of Directors has four members. 21 April 2022, Scanfil arranges its Annual General Meeting, which resolves on the new members of the Board of Directors.



Scanfil plc



For more information:Harri TakanenThe Chair of the Board of Directorstel. +358 40 555 3500harri.takanen@scanfil.comJarkko TakanenMember of the Board of Directors until 21 February 2022tel. +358 40 5545 500jarkko.takanen@jussicapital.fiScanfil is an international manufacturing partner and system supplier for the electronics industry with 40 years of experience in demanding manufacturing. Scanfil provides its customers with an extensive array of services, ranging from product design to product manufacturing, material procurement and logistics solutions. Vertically integrated production and a comprehensive supply chain are the foundation of Scanfil's competitive advantages: speed, flexibility and reliability.Typical Scanfil products are modules or integrated products for e.g. self-service application, automation systems, wireless connectivity modules, climate control systems, collection and sorting systems, analyzers and weather solutions. Scanfil services are used by numerous international automation, safety, energy, cleantech, connectivity and health service providers, as well as companies operating in the field of urbanization. Scanfil's network of factories consists of 9 production units in Europe, Asia and North America. Read more: www.scanfil.com