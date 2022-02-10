Finance Monthly magazine has named Inga Rottmann, Vice President of Marketing for Wolters Kluwer's Finance, Risk Reporting (FRR) business, as one of its Women in Finance award winners for the second year running. Finance Monthly is a global publication from the Universal Media stable, providing news, comment and analysis, distributed to more than 195,000 executives globally each month.

The prestigious free to enter award program, with winners decided by an independent editorial panel, recognizes Rottmann's ongoing industry leadership and her strategic role in leading a number of major marketing initiatives at Wolters Kluwer FRR during the pandemic.

Rottmann joined Wolters Kluwer in 2012, initially to lead marketing across EMEA before being promoted to run the function globally. Her background includes seven years at Thomson Reuters in increasingly senior risk management positions. She has held senior roles at Algorithmics again in the risk management field.

The news follows on from the announcement that Wolters Kluwer FRR has enjoyed its most successful year ever when it comes to independent industry recognition, with 35 awards in 2021 recognizing excellence and innovation in the fields of regulatory reporting, risk management and RegTech. All awards won by Wolters Kluwer FRR are in free-to-enter programs and are based on merit and client feedback.

The company has also had its most successful year ever in the widely followed Chartis RiskTech100 report, with the 2022 Category Winner awards including accolades for Regulatory Reporting Banking and Liquidity Risk. This comprehensive and independent study of the world's leading risk and compliance technology companies is compiled by Chartis Research, part of Infopro Digital, publishers of Risk.net and Waters Technology

Wolters Kluwer FRR, which is part of the company's Governance, Risk Compliance (GRC) division, is a global market leader in the provision of integrated regulatory compliance and reporting solutions. These solutions support regulated financial institutions in meeting their obligations to external regulators and their own boards of directors.

About Wolters Kluwer Governance, Risk Compliance

Governance, Risk Compliance is a division of Wolters Kluwer, which provides legal and banking professionals with solutions to help ensure compliance with ever-changing regulatory and legal obligations, manage risk, increase efficiency, and produce better business outcomes. GRC offers a portfolio of technology-enabled expert services and solutions focused on legal entity compliance, legal operations management, banking product compliance, and banking regulatory compliance.

Wolters Kluwer (WKL) is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the healthcare; tax and accounting; governance, risk and compliance; and legal and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services. Wolters Kluwer reported 2020 annual revenues of €4.6 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,200 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220210005063/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact for Wolters Kluwer GRC

(Including Wolters Kluwer Compliance Solutions, Wolters Kluwer Finance, Risk Regulatory Reporting, Wolters Kluwer ELM Solutions and Wolters Kluwer CT Corporation)

Paul Lyon

Global Corporate Communications Director: Global Marketing, Communications Planning

Governance, Risk Compliance Division

Wolters Kluwer

Tel: +44 20 3197 6586

Paul.Lyon@wolterskluwer.com