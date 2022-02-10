Reyna Gold Corp: Reyna Gold Commences 10,000 Meter Drilling Campaign at Flagship La Gloria Property

VANCOUVER, BC and HONG KONG / ACCESSWIRE / February 10, 2022 / Reyna Gold Corp. (TSXV:REYG) ("Reyna") is pleased to announce that drilling has started on its 24,215 hectares Flagship La Gloria Property in Sonora, Mexico.
A total of 10,000m of drilling has been approved by the Reyna Board as Phase 1 drilling at La Gloria with the first 22 holes, approximately 3,000m detailed in this press release. Over 20,000m of drill targets have already been identified by the geological team at Main Zone, El Sombrero, Las Quintas, Las Quintas West and San Pedro targets. The intention of Reyna is to confirm additional targets pending ongoing geochemical sampling, geological mapping and initial drill results.
