BRITISH & AMERICAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC - Death of Non-executive director

DEATH OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

The Board of British & American Investment Trust PLC is very sad to announce the death of Dominic Dreyfus, non-executive director and chairman of the Audit Committee. Mr Dreyfus was a director since 1995 and Audit Committee Chairman since its establishment in 2001. His fellow board members and all his other colleagues wish to place on record their profound thanks for his long and outstanding service to the company.

David Seligman, Chairman, commented:

"We are all greatly saddened by Dominic's death. He had battled for some time with his illness and throughout continued to show the great sense of duty, commitment and professionalism which had marked his long and successful time on our board and as an exceptional chairman of our Audit Committee. His long and experienced service was of particular comfort to me when I joined the board in 2017 and then assumed the Chairmanship in 2018, as indeed it had been to my predecessors. We send our sincere condolences to his wife Juliet and his two sons, Hugo and Daniel."

Jonathan Woolf, Managing Director, also commented:

"Having known Dominic for most of my professional life, both at the company and previously at City merchant bankers S.G. Warburg & Co, which Dominic had joined through its associate Warburg Soditic in Geneva and London after starting his career working in trade finance for leading banks in London and New York, I am very saddened by his loss. We will all greatly miss Dominic and the sincerity, decency and professionalism he brought to his work at all times."

