Acquisition adds SaaS-based shift planning, rostering and workforce management capabilities to Totalmobile's Organise Solution and increases presence in the North of England

UK-based, Field Service Management Software (FSM) company Totalmobile today announced it has completed the acquisition of Working Time Solutions (WTS), a Manchester-based provider of shift planning, rostering and workforce management software and services, to strengthen its existing capabilities.

The WTS SaaS-based solution enables organisations to ensure the right resources are available at the right time, in order to significantly increase capacity and productivity, while supporting employee wellbeing and compliance.

The deal will see over 60 organisations and 30,000 users of WTS's highly configurable technologies, including National Highways, Northern Gas Networks and Birmingham Airport, join Totalmobile's growing customer base of over 1,000 organisations. The addition gives Totalmobile an opportunity to cross sell its products within the WTS customer base, offering them a more specialised solution that can deliver additional business value as part of an end-to-end suite of Field Service Management software including, mobile working, dynamic scheduling, job management, lone working and data analytics.

Totalmobile will add WTS's shift planning, rostering and workforce management capabilities to its existing rostering solution, Organise, which will be made available across all its core vertical sectors Government, health and social care, housing, utilities, facilities management and transport. The enhanced features will also enable the company to strengthen its already market leading offering to the emergency services market.

The addition of WTS's technology will add the ability to offer a multi-tenanted, modular workforce planning capability with strong SaaS deployment options. Key features include: shift pattern design to maximise productivity by aligning to demand and capacity forecasts; rostering and scheduling features that effectively assign staff to shift patterns in line with regulations, working practices and business demand; and employee self service which supports shift bidding, shift swaps and lets employees manage their time via their own device.

The acquisition furthers the company's dual strategy to combine the most comprehensive suite of FSM products with deep expertise in a range of target vertical markets.

Jim Darragh, CEO of Totalmobile, said, "The acquisition of WTS signals the latest step in our strategy for growth. 2022 is going to be a year of unprecedented growth and customer excellence. Managing operational resources efficiently is more important than ever to our customers as they battle staff shortages, sickness and absence. By bolstering Totalmobile's rostering software and shift pattern capabilities, we can help organisations keep their services running smoothly, efficiently and with minimum disruption to the customer experience.

"In addition, the acquisition of WTS also strengthens our footprint in the North of England and provides additional opportunity to increase our profile across the entirety of the UK and Ireland as we look to continue our growth journey."

Rob Crossman, Commercial Director at WTS added, "We are delighted to be joining Totalmobile. The strong cultural, technical and market fit between the two businesses will deliver huge benefits for customers and employees.

"We're looking forward to working with Jim Darragh and the team to bring a combined offering of Totalmobile and WTS to market and contribute to Totalmobile's impressive ongoing growth."

ENDS

About Totalmobile

Totalmobile is the market leader in field service and mobile workforce management technology, helping organisations make work and the lives of their mobile workers better. By equipping field service workers with highly usable and integrated solutions, we enable our customers to simplify processes, solve operational challenges and achieve transformational value.

Our SaaS based software provides a range of innovative capabilities that deliver a step change in field service performance, mobile worker empowerment and management control. This unlocks cost savings, capacity gains, productivity improvements, compliance assurance and empowers mobile workers to focus on consistently delivering the best service.

For more information, please visit www.totalmobile.co.uk

About WTS

Working Time Solutions is the UK's leading authority on shift work, helping organisations save time, money and improve employee wellbeing for over 30 years.

The company's diverse client base spans a range of sectors including manufacturing, utilities, emergency services, transport, distribution and the public sector.

Its SaaS software addresses core challenges around managing shift workers, providing the visibility, accuracy, automation and self-service capabilities that are impossible to achieve using spreadsheets, time and attendance systems and other rostering solutions.

The business' roots as a specialist working time consultancy means that subject matter expertise is ingrained in the software and the business' professional services, ensuring customers maximise the ROI from shift work optimisation.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220210005071/en/

Contacts:

PR CONTACTS

For Totalmobile

Touchdown PR

01252 717040

totalmobile@touchdownpr.com

Rachael Birt

rbirt@touchdownpr.com