Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 10, 2022) - Satellos Bioscience Inc. (TSXV: MSCL) ("Satellos" or the "Company"), a regenerative medicine company aimed at developing therapeutics that change the way degenerative muscle diseases are treated, today announced that Frank Gleeson, President and CEO, will present at the BIO CEO & Investor Conference being held in New York, NY and virtually.

In addition to the presentation, management will be available to participate in virtual one-on-one meetings with qualified members of the investor community who are registered to attend the conference.

A video webcast of the presentation will be available for viewing on-demand for those registered for the event.

Date: February 14-17, 2022

Registration: https://www.bio.org/events/bio-ceo-investor-conference

About Satellos

Satellos is a biotechnology company dedicated to developing life-changing medicines that have the potential to correct a previously unrecognized root cause of degenerative muscle disorders which our scientists have identified. Satellos was established in 2018 to translate the ground-breaking discoveries of its scientific founder, Dr. Michael Rudnicki, a thought leader who discovered and has shown how muscle stem cells regulate muscle repair and growth throughout life. Satellos' lead program is focused on developing an oral therapeutic drug (i.e., a pill) to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy where we have shown that the body's muscle stem cells don't produce enough muscle cell progenitors to keep up with the continuous damage caused by the disorder. Our drug development work offers hope for people living with Duchenne that a drug may have the potential to reset the body's innate ability to repair and grow muscle. To expand our programs, Satellos has created a proprietary discovery platform, MyoReGenX, to identify other muscle disorders where deficits in muscle stem cell regeneration can be addressed with drug treatment. For more information about Satellos' regenerative therapeutic discovery platform, development collaborations and licensing, or collaborations with Amp B Tech, please contact Ryan Mitchell, PhD, Director - Business Development at rmitchell@satellos.com or visit Satellos.com.

