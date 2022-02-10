Anzeige
Donnerstag, 10.02.2022
Jetzt die Rallye? Vicinity Motor setzt zum großen Sprung an!
iTeos Therapeutics Inc.: iTeos to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences in February

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and GOSSELIES, Belgium, Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ITOS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the discovery and development of a new generation of highly differentiated immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients, today announced that Michel Detheux, PhD, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in two upcoming virtual investor conferences in February:

11th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference
Date: Thursday, February 17, 2022
Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

Citi's 2022 Virtual Immuno-Oncology Summit
Date: Thursday, February 17, 2022
Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

A live webcast of the events will be available on the Investors section of the company's website at https://www.iteostherapeutics.com. An archived replay will be available for approximately 30 days following the presentation.

About iTeos Therapeutics, Inc.
iTeos Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the discovery and development of a new generation of highly differentiated immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. iTeos Therapeutics leverages its deep understanding of tumor immunology and immunosuppressive pathways to design novel product candidates with the potential to fully restore the immune response against cancer. The Company's innovative pipeline includes two clinical-stage programs targeting novel, validated immuno-oncology pathways designed with optimized pharmacologic properties for improved clinical outcomes. The first antibody product candidate, EOS-448, is a high affinity, potent, anti-TIGIT antibody with a functional Fc domain, designed to enhance the anti-tumor response through a multifaceted immune modulatory mechanism, currently progressing in multiple indications in collaboration with GSK. The Company is also advancing inupadenant, a next-generation adenosine A2A receptor antagonist tailored to overcome cancer immunosuppression into proof-of concept trials in several indications following encouraging single-agent activity in Phase 1. iTeos Therapeutics is headquartered in Cambridge, MA with a research center in Gosselies, Belgium.

Internet Posting of Information
iTeos routinely posts information that may be important to investors in the 'Investors' section of its website at www.iteostherapeutics.com. The company encourages investors and potential investors to consult our website regularly for important information about iTeos.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Contacts:
Ryan Baker
iTeos Therapeutics, Inc.
Ryan.Baker@iteostherapeutics.com

Media Contacts:
media@iteostherapeutics.com


© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
