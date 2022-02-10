Latina-Led Respira Labs Raises $2.8 Million to Revolutionize Respiratory Care for COPD, COVID-19 and Asthma Patients

The funding is a major win for a standout medtech startup and U.S. Latinx startup community; allows the company to grow team, develop clinical trials

The medtech startup offers the only wearable device to monitor lung function through acoustic resonance

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 10, 2022 / Respira Labs, a Latina-led medical technology company specializing in respiratory care, today announces it has closed $2.8 million to continue to develop and produce its chest wearable that uses acoustic resonance to assess lung function and identify changes in lung air volume, which is especially critical for COPD, COVID-19, and asthma patients.

Respira Labs raised $1 million in pre-seed funding led by Zentynel Frontier Investments with participation by VentureWell, ImpactAssets, and several angel investors from the United States and Latin America. The company was also awarded an additional $1.8 million in grants from Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR), National Science Foundation (NSF), National Institutes for Health (NIH), and other startup prizes.

"We're a U.S.-based startup excited to be making strides in a highly competitive space and are grateful to the organizations who care deeply about our mission and technology," said Dr. Maria Artunduaga, who was born in Colombia and is Respira Lab's founder and CEO.

"We have the potential to help improve the lives of millions of people living with lung issues around the world," Dr. Artunduaga continued. "Early detection is key and our technology will help people identify problems earlier to avoid dangerous and potentially life-threatening situations."

Dr. Artunduaga was inspired to start Respira Labs when her grandmother who suffered from COPD had a sudden exacerbation of symptoms and died as a result.